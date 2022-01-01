Everything You Need to Know About Metapets Token

What exactly is MetaPets?

MetaPets is a cryptocurrency that is still in its early stages of development. It hasn’t provided any deliverables to illustrate its vision. The cryptocurrency has yet to release a whitepaper, which is a key sign of a project’s technological viability. Instead, it released a LitePaper outlining its concept for MetaPets as the first digital platform in the metaverse where you may customize your virtual pets.

“Metapets aims to be a first step in bringing love and companionship to the metaverse in a personalized way, allowing users to become owners of pets of their design,” it says.

The LitePaper does not go into depth on how MetaPets aims to make its platform compatible with other metaverses. In addition, the author intends to monetize pet metaverse services in order to generate cash for consumers.

Because there is no technical information in the MetaPets whitepaper, it’s unknown which protocols (proof of work or proof of stake) enable the utility coin and its governance.

Wallets for the utility currency are “locked on PinkSale & DxSale,” crypto service launchpad providers that offer a range of tools to assist developers constructing their own tokens and token sales, according to the MetaPets website. This indicates that Metapets is developing Metapets coins using PinkSale and DxSale.

Metapets’ long-term strategy

Metapets intends to publish a number of games, non-fungible art (NFTs), and applications as part of the project. “Games & NFT’s Dropping Soon,” the business claimed on Twitter. It made no mention of a delivery schedule or roadmap.

According to the LitePaper, the following utilities are planned:

1) Games with a Prize Fund (Telegram, Discord, Tournaments, MetaPets App)

2) Art That Isn’t Fungible

“A percentage of every resale of MetaPets NFTs will be divided among the $MetaPets Holders and the original owner,” according to Metapets.

3) Applications

4) In the Metaverse (The Final Stage)

Virtual reality (VR) games, interaction with well-known metaverse platforms, the MetaPets VR headset, and Metapets’ bespoke metaverse, “where only pet owners may play, meet, breed their pets, and have fun,” are all part of the project’s final stage.

The firm is creating a PrizeFund wallet to reward the MetaPets community, “which will collect taxes on every buy and sale in token volume to reward our NFT MetaPet owners when they join in a collaborative contest for significant cash rewards,” according to the company.

MetaPets will only share “its vision along the road inside [its] social media circles” due to the early phases of development.

High-risk investment in an early-stage project

MetaPets has no deliverables yet due to the project’s early stage, with the token only launching in late November.

As a result, isthiscoinascam.com, cryptocurrency research, and data site has given the project a poor safety score of 3.18. The site’s study revealed that there was a lot of missing information about MetaPets, including its project team, implying that the MetaPets currency may be very speculative.

The site also listed other important indicators for cryptocurrency projects, such as its financial statistics, the leadership of the project, experience of the development team, whitepaper, activity on the source code repository, and community sentiment in social media.

Token forecast on MetaPets

Despite the significant risk and volatility associated with cryptocurrency projects, some in the cryptocurrency world believe Metapets currencies have a bright future.

Metapets’ trading signal is “bullish,” implying that prices will rise to $0.000000001551 in the next few days.

If Bitcoin continues to rise, it may give additional support for Metapets, which might hit $$0.000000002215, according to ZeCryptoMood’s technical analysis video from December 7.

Gov.Capital, a price forecaster located in Alabama, predicts that the average MetaPets coin price will reach 1.4929986578283E-9 in a year.

Please keep in mind that analyst predictions are subject to error. Forecasts should never be utilized in place of your own study. Before you invest, make sure you do your homework. Also, never trade or invest money you can’t afford to lose.

The metaverse is a fascinating and enthralling new realm in which everything is conceivable. You have the ability to do almost anything. But, in a world where everything is big, you can grow lonely navigating all of that space—in comes MetaPets, a cutting-edge location where your new best buddy is born.

Metapets promises to take a first step in bringing customized love and companionship to the metaverse by allowing people to construct their own pets. You’ll never have to be concerned about the debilitating effects of loss again. Cats make you allergic, yet you adore them? Fulfill your heart’s desire to own your cat as an NFT, with the colors, sizes, and loveable furriness of your everlasting buddy configurable.

What if you could have a pet that would be with you for the rest of your life? Always there for you, always loving you, and always delighted to see you. It’s not difficult to imagine the notion, especially given that you can visualize your pet in a digital realm in the metaverse.

More About Metaverse

It has prompted us to consider the link between real-world pets and those who will always be with you in the metaverse. When you’re upset, lonely, or exhausted and just want to be with someone, your best friend is there for you. You will never have to cope with the pain and heartache of losing your pet again.

It’s difficult to get over the grief, the loss, and the fear that a new pet may abandon you as well. Imagine being able to possess an eternal pet in the metaverse. In the metaverse, you can still have a friendship or be a family.

You may easily identify pet owners who are going through the same ordeal as you, and you can support each other get through the ordeal. It’s the first thing that sprang to mind when we were thinking about our pets, the possibility of staying together indefinitely, which is why we founded MetaPets.

With changes in global lives and individuals embracing new methods to be creative when confined at home, it’s possible that 2021 was not totally coincidental as the year that people began seriously discussing the metaverse.

During the pandemic, so many things became digital out of necessity—from socializing to buying to working—that it felt like we were almost halfway into the metaverse.

Prior to that, VR appeared to be the most realistic means to propel us into a reality-based digital environment. We’ll see more attempts to move the attention to VR using headsets, but once we’re more comfortable wearing powerful devices and stuff like these become more common, it’ll be game over. Is it possible that it may be read in a different way? It’s more like a GAME ON situation.

But this is only the beginning since beyond the phone, our entire bodies will be completely engaged, and here is where the metaverse begins to become interesting—where everything is conceivable, and where we may share a new and imaginative world with our friends and partners. We actually begin to explore and live in these parallel worlds with our forever faithful and loving MetaPets in this area.

The metaverse may look as natural as real life due to the resolution and quality of today’s technology. However, it all points to a more immersive entertainment experience that engages all of our senses while remaining faithful to a creator’s vision, such as the possibility to have a second life in a virtual environment with your favorite pets.

Owners can dress up their dogs, train and breed them, display them at national dog shows, and put them on a pedestal for others to admire.

Our team thinks that the metaverse will profoundly alter the way we engage with technology. Instead of cartoonish avatars in pre-built virtual worlds, users would be able to digitize their real-world physical environments and communicate with each other as life-like human identities. MetaPets, on the other hand, aspires to be the first digitized virtual pets in the metaverse.

MetaPets is the first initiative of its type, allowing you to stay ahead of the frenzy around the metaverse and cryptocurrency. MetaPets also aspires to be the metaverse’s first customizable NFT Pet companion. Where you may personalize your pet according to your tastes.

What is MetaPets NFT?

MetaPets will launch various pets along the way in 4 Phases:

1. Exclusive top holders only! Collection of Pets

2. Holders Airdrop Collection

3. Public Minting

4. Cross-Chain. Our NFTs will be used to play in our current games, which are played through the MetaPets app. And the future VR / AR / 3D games, not to mention the metaverse game in our final stage.

MetaPets is here to help you connect the natural world with the metaverse. Your options will be limited by the numerous utilities, possibilities, and modifications available.

