Reddit, the popular social media platform known for its diverse communities and engaging discussions, made headlines with its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The IPO, valued at about $6.4 billion, debuted under the symbol RDDT following an IPO priced at $34 per share. This marked a significant moment for the company, which had originally filed for an IPO in 2021 but had to shelve the plan due to market conditions at the time.

Based in San Francisco, Reddit’s journey to the public markets has been marked by anticipation and speculation. The company, founded in 2005, has been a prominent player in the social media landscape but has struggled to turn a profit. Despite its popularity and large user base, Reddit has faced challenges in monetizing its platform effectively.

One of the key factors driving investor interest in Reddit’s IPO is its potential for growth, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Reddit has positioned its vast repository of user-generated content as a valuable resource for training AI algorithms.

A recent data licensing deal with Google, worth about $60 million a year, underscored the value of Reddit’s content to tech giants.

However, Reddit’s reliance on advertising for the majority of its revenue has raised questions about its long-term sustainability. The company’s IPO roadshow highlighted its plans for leveraging AI to drive growth, but disclosures about regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) added a note of caution for investors.

Despite these challenges, Reddit’s IPO received a warm reception from investors, with shares surging 48% on their first day of trading. The strong market debut validated Reddit’s valuation and signaled renewed investor appetite for promising yet loss-making companies.

The company’s market debut also highlighted the resilience of the IPO market, which had been dampened by external factors such as geopolitical tensions and interest rate hikes.

One notable aspect of Reddit’s IPO was its allocation of shares to moderators and high-ranking users, known as “Redditors.” This move, aimed at aligning the interests of the platform’s most engaged users with those of the company, underscored Reddit’s commitment to its community-driven ethos.

However, Reddit’s IPO also raised concerns about the risks associated with retail investor participation. While the company offered shares to retail investors through online brokerage platforms, analysts warned that early access to the IPO could dampen demand and increase price volatility. The involvement of retail traders, particularly those active on Reddit’s “wallstreetbets” forum, added an element of unpredictability to the stock’s performance.

Looking ahead, Reddit’s entry into the public markets represents a significant milestone for the company and its shareholders. As it navigates the challenges of monetization and regulatory scrutiny, Reddit will need to demonstrate its ability to translate its large user base into sustainable revenue growth.

The company’s IPO is just the beginning of its journey as a publicly traded company, and investors will be closely watching its performance in the months and years to come.

Despite facing challenges in monetization and profitability, Reddit’s strong market debut signals optimism about its future prospects. Only time will tell how Reddit fares in the ever-changing world of social media and technology.