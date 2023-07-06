Everything you need to know about Threads: An Instagram App

Meta Platforms, previously known as Facebook and currently owned by Mark Zuckerberg, has recently introduced Threads, a new application that serves as a direct competitor to Twitter. Threads function similarly to Twitter, providing users with a real-time online platform to share text, and images, and engage in live conversations.

Threads, a direct competitor to Twitter, has been launched by Meta Platforms as an alternative for users who have deleted their Twitter accounts due to concerns regarding policies and management under its new owner, Elon Musk. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, expressed the vision behind Threads in a post, stating that the aim is to establish a welcoming and public space for conversation.

Mark Zuckerberg added that Meta Platforms aim to leverage the strengths of Instagram and create a fresh experience centered around text, ideas, and engaging discussions.

Shortly after the launch, Mark Zuckerberg shared on Threads that the platform had already surpassed 2 million sign-ups within just two hours. By late Wednesday, the application had amassed nearly 5 million sign-ups, indicating its potential to disrupt the market of micro-texting social media platforms, which has predominantly been dominated by Twitter.

What is Threads? What are the features?

Threads is an app where people can have text-based conversations like on Twitter. You can share words, pictures, videos, and links with others.

Notably, Threads imposes a character limit of 500 for each post. A key feature of Threads is the ability for users to exercise control over who can reply to their posts. By tapping the three-dot menu, users can unfollow, block, restrict, or report a profile on Threads.

It is worth mentioning that any accounts blocked on Instagram will automatically be blocked on Threads as well, streamlining the blocking process across platforms.

In Threads, it’s important to note that users cannot add GIFs or utilize features such as “close friends.” Additionally, at present, there are no direct messages (DMs) available within the app. Furthermore, users are unable to post stories on Threads.

Where are Threads available now and how can one download it in India?

Threads is planned to be launched in 100 countries through Apple’s iOS and Android platforms. As of now, the application is available in specific countries on both Android and iOS.

In India, users can download Threads on Android and iOS devices. The app can be found on the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple App Store for iOS users. To log in, users can utilize their existing Instagram ID. If already logged in to Instagram, Threads will only require permission without the need to input login details again.

Will Threads Outgrow Twitter in Popularity?

Ever since the concept of Threads, a Meta rival to Twitter, emerged, the online community has been engaged in discussions about whether Threads has the potential to surpass Twitter in its respective domain. The extensive user base of Twitter, Elon Musk’s vision for the platform, and the high-stakes financial landscape have all contributed to making Threads a prominent topic of conversation on the internet.

In a post on Threads, Mark Zuckerberg expressed his belief that it will take time, but he envisions a public conversation app with over 1 billion users. He mentioned that Twitter had the chance to achieve this but hasn’t quite succeeded yet. Zuckerberg expressed hope that Threads will be able to accomplish this goal.

In 2022, Twitter had 353 million users who used the platform for short text messages. However, the number of users decreased in early 2023 due to changes implemented by Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter. Many users expressed their disagreements with these changes, including issues such as implementing paid verification, reinstating Donald Trump after a lengthy ban from social media, reducing safety measures, and potentially allowing more racist and discriminatory content on the platform.

Due to the changes introduced by Elon Musk on Twitter, the platform experienced significant losses as numerous advertising firms and multinational companies decided to either stop or temporarily pause their advertising activities. This was primarily due to concerns about potential public backlash associated with the changes made by Musk. These companies wanted to avoid any negative associations linked to advertising on Twitter.

During this period, Twitter faced significant financial challenges, leading the CEO at the time, Elon Musk, to implement extensive layoffs across various departments of the social media company. Musk stated that the company had an excess of employees compared to the number necessary to fulfill the required tasks.

Can Threads capitalize on the crisis at Twitter?

The internet community is closely observing whether Threads can seize the opportunity presented by the crisis at Twitter.

Recently, Twitter implemented restrictions on the number of posts users can make and the number of tweets visible to individuals. These limitations differ for paid and unpaid users, with unpaid users having lower limits on both posting and viewing posts.

Threads have a significant opportunity to attract the advertising businesses that departed Twitter due to the actions of Elon Musk. Companies seeking an alternative to traditional advertising platforms and strategies will be searching for a platform with fresh ideas but similar features to Twitter, where they can promote their advertisements and boost engagement.

Jack Dorsey subtly criticizes Threads

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, indirectly addressed the privacy concerns associated with Threads, the new application developed by Meta. In a tweet, he shared a screenshot of the Threads app page on the Apple Store, highlighting the privacy policies and the data collected from customers, captioning it with the phrase “All your Threads are belong to us.”

All your Threads are belong to us https://t.co/FfrIcUng5O pic.twitter.com/V7xbMOfINt — jack (@jack) July 4, 2023

While the exact impact of Threads on the social media market, particularly in the micro texting sector, remains uncertain, its launch is anticipated to have far-reaching effects. It is expected to influence how users evaluate various applications and how both Twitter and Threads adapt to changing consumer preferences and market demands, all while striving for profitability.