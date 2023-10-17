Ex-Bank of China Chairman Arrested for Alleged Bribery – State Media

Liu Liange, the former chairman of the Bank of China, a prominent state-owned financial institution, found himself in legal trouble as allegations of bribery and involvement in illegal loan activities surfaced. This marked a significant development in China’s financial landscape, given Liu’s tenure as chairman from 2019 to 2023.

In a surprising turn of events, Liu tendered his resignation in March earlier this year, a move that raised eyebrows across the industry. It wasn’t long before the authorities made a public announcement, revealing that Mr. Liu was under investigation and facing corruption charges. This move was part of President Xi Jinping’s aggressive campaign to combat corruption within the vast financial sector of China, valued at a staggering $60 trillion (£49 trillion).

Liu Liange, at 62 years old, stood as one of the most influential and high-ranking bankers to become entangled in the ongoing anti-corruption probe. The efforts to root out corruption within the financial industry seemed to be gaining momentum, with authorities making it clear in April that the crackdown was nowhere near its conclusion.

As the campaign intensified, top officials issued stern warnings, emphasizing their commitment to purging corruption from the financial sector. This endeavor has already seen numerous notable financial executives associated with state-owned banks facing fines, imprisonment, or becoming subjects of investigation. Notably, Wang Bin, the former chairman of China Life Insurance, received a life sentence without parole for his involvement in bribery, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the determination to uphold the rule of law and integrity within the financial domain.

Mr. Liu’s recent apprehension comes on the heels of his expulsion from China’s ruling Communist Party a mere week prior, following allegations of misconduct by the country’s top anti-graft watchdog, the China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

This regulatory body has accused Mr. Liu of engaging in a spectrum of illicit activities, resulting in significant financial risks. These allegations encompass actions such as the unauthorized issuance of loans, importing prohibited publications into the country, and leveraging his position within the bank to accept bribes. Moreover, Mr. Liu has been implicated in accepting various other perks, including exclusive invitations to private clubs and luxurious ski resorts.

Mr. Liu, a prominent figure within China’s banking and financial sector, held esteemed roles in both China’s central bank and the Export-Import Bank of China. Notably, he ascended to the position of chairman at the Bank of China in 2019, prior to these recent developments.

