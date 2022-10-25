Ex-chair of Bithumb likely to face fraud case in Singapore

The former chairman of the cryptocurrency exchange platform Bithumb, Lee Jung-hoon can face a fraud case of $70 million In the Singapore courts. The court has decided to hold the sentencing in this issue on 20th December of this year.

Who is Lee Jung-hoon?

Lee Jung-hoon is the former chairman of the Bithumb, a cryptocurrency exchange and facilitator platform in South Korea. Since 2019, Lee Jung-hoon has been under the radar of the Singapore government and the regulators for alleged market speculation in the cryptocurrency space.

What is Bithumb?

Bithumb is a cryptocurrency facilitator and exchange platform in South Korea. The company has been able to acquire a user base of more than 8 million in South Korea with a total asset valuation of more than USD 1 trillion by the end of 2020. The company also works on the purchase of their BXA tokens which are traded by the platform in the cryptocurrency space. The recent controversy and the case against Lee Jung-hoon have been brought into the discussion by the irregular and unethical announcement and trade promise of these BXA tokens to Kim Byung Gun, who is the chairman of BK group.

What are BXA tokens?

The BXA tokens were planned to be introduced in a new form of blockchain exchange in march 2019. These tokens were planned to be introduced to the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ as the very first southeast cryptocurrency for the trade of the general public. These plans were escalated by the crypto exchange platforms as the reports about the previous loss of these tokens were circulated into the public domain.

What was malicious in the BXA tokens deal?

As per reports, Lee Jung-hoon performed the sale of BXA tokens by the Bithumbs. Lee Jung-hoon worked on the presale of BXA tokens of approximately worth $25 million to the BK group as a part of the acquisition of the BK group into the Bithumb in 2018. Along with that, these tokens were also sold to the potential investor as a potentially profitable deal worth approximately $45 million. This issue was selected when Bithumb was not able to get listed and complete the sales of BXA tokens due to their publicly announced losses in the previous years.

This came as losses to the BK group and the investors. The losses into all these traditions were forced upon the BK group chairman Kim Byung Gun and Bithumb former Charmin Lee Jung-hoon. The case could not be filed on Kim as he did hot have the case to answer, this makes Lee Jung-hoon responsible for all these operations and market misleadings. The sought Korena court will act upon the issue under the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes Act and has decided to come to act on this case by the end of December this year