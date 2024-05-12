Planning your June gaming adventures? Xbox Game Pass has unveiled the first two titles confirmed to launch directly on the service next month, offering a thrilling deep-sea horror experience and a heartwarming restaurant sim. Here’s a closer look at what awaits subscribers:

Facing the Depths of Terror in Still Wakes the Deep:

For horror aficionados, June on Game Pass promises chills and suspense with the arrival of Still Wakes the Deep. Developed by the renowned British studio Unknown Worlds, known for their captivating narrative exploration games like “Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture” and “Dear Esther,” Still Wakes the Deep promises a hauntingly immersive experience.

Players take on the role of an oil rig worker trapped amidst a vicious storm on a desolate platform in the unforgiving North Sea. Communication is severed, escape routes are nonexistent, and something terrifying lurks within the icy depths. Still Wakes the Deep utilizes its isolated setting and first-person perspective to create a chilling atmosphere, leaving players to unravel the mysteries surrounding the rig and confront the unknown horror that has taken hold.

Building Culinary Delights and Friendships in Rolling Hills:

For those seeking a more wholesome and lighthearted experience, Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends offers a charming escape. This life simulation game from Thunderful Publishing casts players as the owner of a budding sushi restaurant. You’ll take on the responsibility of crafting delicious sushi dishes, managing your ingredients, and ensuring a smooth operation.

But Rolling Hills goes beyond just the kitchen. Building relationships with your customers is key to success. Get to know their preferences, personalize their experiences, and watch your restaurant flourish as a community hub. With its relaxing visuals, heartwarming narrative, and focus on building connections, Rolling Hills offers a delightful escape for players of all ages.

A Diverse June Lineup for Game Pass Subscribers

While Still Wakes the Deep and Rolling Hills are the confirmed additions so far, June’s Game Pass offerings are likely to expand further. Microsoft typically reveals additional titles closer to the month’s start, ensuring a steady stream of new experiences for subscribers. This diverse approach caters to a wide range of gamer preferences, offering something for everyone.

With a terrifying dive into the unknown and a heartwarming journey in the culinary world, June on Xbox Game Pass promises to be a captivating month for players. Whether you’re a seasoned horror enthusiast or a casual gamer seeking a relaxing experience, these confirmed titles offer a great starting point to explore the ever-expanding library of games available through the subscription service. Stay tuned for further announcements as we approach June and discover the full range of exciting games hitting Xbox Game Pass.