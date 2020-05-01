Expertrons secured Funding from LetsVenture and others

Expertons, an AI video bot platform for the career hacks, has now secured an undisclosed amount in the seed funding round from the Nikhil Vora, Iceland Venture Studio, Samyakth Capital, and LetsVenture and some of the few angels.

Nikhil Vora, MD, Sixth Sense Ventures, who has previously invested in companies like Paytm, Bewakoof.com, and Purplle, said,

“Expertrons is solving a relevant problem. It’s a space that is very fragmented, where every aspirant would like to do better professionally. Expertrons bring consolidation to the same in an innovative way that has the potential to go extremely viral.”

The startup, as of now, has plans to use the new funds to enhance its technology capabilities and expand its product offerings to enable organizations with its video bots.

“Expertrons is essentially a Netflix for career hacks. We founded it with the vision to reimagine career decisions for the 1.87 billion professionals globally who change their careers 5 to 7 times in their lifetime,” said Vivek Gupta, co-founder of Expertrons.

