FAA Takes Action on Boeing Quality Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has stepped in to address potential lapses in quality control at Boeing, particularly concerning its 787 Dreamliner. This move comes after allegations of employee misconduct surfaced, prompting scrutiny into the aircraft manufacturer’s practices.

Concerns Raised

Boeing revealed to the FAA that certain essential inspections on the 787 Dreamliner may not have been carried out as required. This revelation has sparked an investigation to ascertain whether Boeing fulfilled its inspection obligations and whether there was any manipulation of aircraft records by employees.The FAA said Boeing “voluntarily informed us in April that it may not have completed required inspections to confirm adequate bonding and grounding where the wings join the fuselage on certain 787 Dreamliner airplanes”.

Taking Corrective Steps

As the investigation unfolds, Boeing has initiated a series of remedial actions. Firstly, the company will conduct thorough re-inspections on Dreamliners that have yet to be delivered, ensuring that all necessary checks are completed. Additionally, Boeing is devising a comprehensive action plan for Dreamliners already in service to address any potential issues. These measures were voluntarily undertaken by Boeing, demonstrating a commitment to rectifying the situation.

Internal Memo Insights

Scott Stocker, who oversees Boeing’s 787 program, provided insights into the situation through an internal memo. He acknowledged the presence of misconduct within the company, attributing it to a group of employees who failed to execute mandatory tests but inaccurately documented completion. Stocker said in the email that after receiving the report, “we quickly reviewed the matter and learned that several people had been violating Company policies by not performing a required test, but recording the work as having been completed.” Despite this breach of protocol, Stocker reassured stakeholders that the lapse did not immediately jeopardize flight safety. Stocker added, “our engineering team has assessed that this misconduct did not create an immediate safety of flight issue.”

Whistleblower’s Allegations

The investigation into Boeing’s quality control practices was prompted, in part, by recent whistleblower allegations. Engineer Sam Salehpour raised concerns about shortcuts in production and quality standards across Boeing’s 787 and 777 wide-body programs. Salehpour highlighted issues with fuselage integrity on the 787 and alleged facing retaliation for speaking out. These allegations add further complexity to the ongoing investigation.

Continued Vigilance

In addition to addressing the specific concerns raised, the FAA is examining broader quality issues within Boeing. This scrutiny intensified following a mid-air emergency involving a Boeing 737 Max aircraft. In January, an Alaska Airlines flight experienced a door panel blowout, necessitating an emergency landing. These incidents underscore the importance of ongoing vigilance and improvement in Boeing’s quality assurance processes.

By taking proactive measures to investigate and address potential shortcomings, Boeing and regulatory agencies aim to ensure the continued safety and reliability of air travel.