Facebook denies responsibility for crypto scam ads starring billionaire Andrew Forrest

Andrew Forrest, an Australian billionaire, stated earlier this month that he will sue Facebook for various crypto scam advertising that was running on the platform under his name.

In court records, however, Facebook flatly denies Andrew Forrest’s claims, claiming that the company’s terms of service shield it from liability. Because Andrew Forrest has an official Facebook account, Facebook claims that he has accepted to Facebook’s terms of service.

The Australian billionaire has filed a legal lawsuit against Facebook in San Mateo, California’s superior court. For Facebook’s refusal to halt crypto scam advertising running under his identity, he has filed charges of “misappropriation of likeness,” “aiding and abetting fraud,” and “negligent failure to warn.”

Forrest claims that his reputation has suffered as a result of the scam ads. He goes on to say that Facebook is not only a platform but also an ad publisher. Forrest’s lawyers filed a court filing that read: “Facebook is not simply providing neutral tools for bad actors to carry out fraudulent schemes. Instead, Facebook is utilizing its sophisticated method of collecting data, and then using that data to engage its users for longer periods of time with information, advertisements, and other material, irrespective of what that content is”.

Andrew Forrest has also filed a criminal complaint in the magistrates’ court of Western Australia. He claims that by failing to halt the adverts, Facebook has broken federal money laundering regulations. Facebook claims that it is not accountable for the crypto scam adverts in a court filing, citing many reasons.

First and foremost, Facebook claims that it is protected by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act in the United States. This limits the liability of websites for content uploaded by third parties on their sites.

Forrest has conformed with the terms of service because he has an official Facebook account, according to Facebook. It continues: “Specifically, section 4.3 of the TOS makes clear that Facebook is ‘provided ‘as is’’, that Facebook ‘make[s] no guarantees that [the platform] always will be safe, secure, or error-free, and that Facebook ‘do[es] not control or direct what people and others do or say’ and ‘[is] not responsible for their actions or conduct (whether online or offline) or any content they share (including offensive, inappropriate, obscene, unlawful, and other objectionable content)’.”

By Tuesday, February 22nd, Andrew Forrest’s answer to the Facebook court filing will be received.

