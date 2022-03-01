Facebook, Twitter restrict Russian state media ads

Facebook, TikTok and Microsoft are cracking down on Kremlin-subsidized information outlets RT and Sputnik following the European Union’s ban on Russian media.

They have acquired requests from some of governments and the EU to take additional steps in terms of Russia’s state controlled media. Given the extraordinary nature of the current situation, they were able to be restricting access to RT and Sputnik throughout the EU according to Nick Clegg, vice chairman of global affairs at Facebook parent organizationMeta.

A spokesperson for TikTok further told NPR it was additionally blocking the 2 outlets in the EU. The moves imply people using the social media apps in EU nations will not beable to get access to these pages or content published by RT and Sputnik.

Microsoft on Monday stated it would drop RT’s news apps from its smartphone app store, now no longer show any RT or Sputnik content on its News feed on Microsoft Start and MSN.com, as well as push the sites down in Bing search results.

On Sunday, EU President Ursula von der Leyen introduced a ban on the 2 outlets, which she defined as “the Kremlin’s media machine.”

“The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to unfold their lies to justify Putin’s war,” she tweeted.

The Russian media outlets have been emerging as a flashpoint for social media platforms, that are below pressure to minimize Russian propaganda and disinformation regarding the invasion in Ukraine.

RT and Sputnik have collected huge followings on apps together with Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, wherein they push a pro-Kremlin agenda. RT, which has greater than 7 million followers on its primary Facebook web page and 4.6 million subscribers to its primary YouTube channel, has framed Russia’s invasion as a reaction to Ukrainian aggression and basically aided Kremlin’s line in calling it a “special operation.”

Google and Facebook also are blocking Russian state media in Ukraine on the request of the government there. Along with Microsoft, they’ve additionally reduced the Russian media outletsfrom the use of their advertising tools.

Earlier on Monday, Twitter stated it might put caution labels on tweets with links to testimonies from Russian kingdom media. It’s additionally making it much less in all likelihood people will see those tweets, just like what it has carried out with fake claims approximately the 2020 election and COVID-19