With regular updates and additions, Bethesda’s multiplayer online game, Fallout 76, which takes place in a post-apocalyptic version of Appalachia, keeps changing. The Survival Tent is a must-have item for any wastelander. The Survival Tent was introduced as a bonus for Fallout 1st players and provides a rapid travel stop, storage, and rudimentary crafting facilities. The Survival Tent has been updated with additional features and customisation choices in 2024, making it an even more essential tool for your travels. This Fallout 76 guide will lead you through the revised process of altering and personalising your Survival Tent.

What is the Survival Tent?

The Survival Tent is a portable camp that allows players to set up a quick rest and storage spot anywhere in the game world. It includes:

A stash box

A scrap box (exclusive for Fallout 1st members)

A sleeping bag

A cooking station

A basic shelter

Updates for the Survival Tent in 2024

A number of new customisation options, such as additional crafting stations, alternate themes, and cosmetic improvements, have been added to the Survival Tent with the 2024 release.

Step 1: Getting into the Atomic Store

The Atomic Shop is where you must initially go in order to replace your Survival Tent. Take these actions:

Press the corresponding button (B on PC, Circle on PS4, B on Xbox) to open your Pip-Boy.

Go to the tab labelled “Atomic Shop.”

Step 2: Perusing Customised Tent Designs

The “Camp” area of the Atomic Shop has a variety of tent customisation options. Among the customisations are several themes, such as:

Military Bunker: A tough, fortified appearance is added.

Raider’s Den: For those who want a look that is more chaotic.

Survivor’s Haven: A comfortable, well-furnished tent with additional comforts.

Step 3: Acquiring Personalisations

Once you’ve decided on a customisation, you can use Atoms, the in-game currency, to buy it. Atoms can be acquired through real money purchases or earned through gaming.

Step 4: Applying the Customisation

To apply your chosen tent customisation, buy it and follow these instructions:

Return to your Pip-Boy now.

Click on the “Camp” tab.

Choose the option labelled “Survival Tent.”

Select the customisation that you have paid for.

Step 5: Set Up Your Personal Survival Tent

To set up your personalised Survival Tent in the virtual environment:

Get your Pip-Boy open.

Go to the “Favourites” wheel by navigating.

Choose the Survival Tent.

In the game world, locate a good location and set up your tent.

Strategies for Using the Strategic Play

Location of Your Survival Tent : For optimal use, set up your tent next to busy streets or regions with plenty of resources.

: For optimal use, set up your tent next to busy streets or regions with plenty of resources. Continual Updates : Regularly check the Atomic Shop for new seasonal themes and tent customisations.

: Regularly check the Atomic Shop for new seasonal themes and tent customisations. Resource Management : When on extended scavenging missions, make use of the scrap box to keep your inventory organised and productive.

In summary

The Survival Tent is now more adaptable and customisable than ever thanks to the Fallout 76 2024 update. You may quickly modify and customise your Survival Tent to match your playstyle and aesthetic tastes by using this tutorial. Your Survival Tent will be your reliable companion in the tough Appalachian environment, whether you’re venturing into the treacherous woods or setting up a convenient quick travel point. Cheers to your happy scavenging!