Fans trolled Justin Bieber for dropping $1.3 million on Bored Ape NFT

Justin Bieber purchased a Bored Ape Yacht club (BAYC) NFT for $1.29 million, paying a reported 300 percent more than its valued market price.

He posted a photo of the NFT which features a cartoon ape in a black T-shirt with tears in its eyes. He posted it on his Instagram along with lyrics from his 2021 song ‘Lonely’.

He captioned the post: “What if you had it all, but nobody to call, maybe then you’d know me. Cuz I’ve had everything but noones listening and that’s just fuckin lonely. #lonelyboredape.”

Justin Bieber purchased the NFT for 500 ethereum cryptocurrency, which is the equivalent to $1.29 million, according to Bitcoin.com. The estimated value of the NFT was $208,237 as of January 29, 2022, meaning the star bought the non-fungible token for nearly 300 per cent above its valued price.

Twitterati poked fun at Justin Bieber for shelling out so much money on the piece. One person tweeted, “Justin Bieber really paid 5x the Bored Ape floor price for an ape with no rare traits He just got finessed.” Another wrote, “Next time you think you’re down bad, just remember that .@justinbieber just bought a floor ape for 500 ETH.”

One Twitter user wrote, “Yes we all know that @justinbieber could have bought a more expensive/rarer ape but, he doesn’t give a shit, this is just a flex, to get people talking about it. A statement piece. Welcome!”

there’s a collection of NFTs called “projects,” like the Bored Ape Yacht Club. These groups make a template and produce hundreds or thousands of variations of it. In the case of BAYC, it is 10,000. Each of them has different “properties,” like different facial expressions, fur type, clothing and accessories.

Now, some of these properties are rare. For example, an ape with golden fur (only 46 of which exists) sold for 333 ether or 1.36 million. Another example includes an ape with golden fur and laser eyes, which was sold for $3 million, two months ago.

And since, there are only 10,000 of them, they are only getting rarer and pricier. Beiber with his Bored Ape #3001, is now an exclusive member of the BAYC. He’s joined by Serena Williams, Gunna, Travis Barker, Stephen Curry, Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon and others.

“I think that there was times where I was really, really suicidal, like really like ‘Man, is this pain ever gonna go away?’ It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent. I was just suffering, so I (was) just like, ‘Man, I would rather not feel this than feel this,’” he told the Today Show. The singer opened up about being not ready for the rise to fame. “I just had no idea what was to come. I had no idea that this life would take me by storm. I had no idea that I would just get sucked up by all of this stuff,” he said.