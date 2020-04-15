FarEye secured $25M in Series D led by Microsoft’s venture fund

FarEye, a SaaS-based logistics startup has now revealed that it has now secured a Series D funding round of $25 million led by the M12 with participation from Eight Roads Venture and Honeywell Ventures. Some of the existing investors SAIF Partners also participated in the funding round.

“We will use this investment to create greater value and improve the experience for our customers by enhancing the platform’s predictive capabilities, increasing platform partnerships, expanding into new markets and growing our teams in Europe, APAC, and the US,” said Kushal Nahata, CEO of FarEye.

“From just-in-time logistics optimization to last-mile transportation notifications for end customers, supply chain visibility is a business imperative for organizations,” said Abhi Kumar, M12 India Head.

The company, which is being founded in 2013 by the Gautam Kumar, Gaurav Srivastava, and Kushal Nahata, FarEye predictive logistics platform, enables enterprises to orchestrate, track, and optimize their logistics operations.

“FarEye stands out amongst other supply chain solutions for its orchestration and predictive intelligence capabilities, which equip enterprise customers to respond quickly and strategically in dynamic business environments,” Abhi added.

