FAU-G, the “Made in India” game, is now live for pre-registration on Google Play Store.

On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards. Pre-register and be the first to play the game. #FAUG #BeFearless Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@VishalGondal @akshaykumar #happygurupurab — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) November 30, 2020

FAU-G the “Indian Gaming App” that was announced by Akshay Kumar through Twitter and Instagram by the last September is all set for pre-registration and available on the google play store.

FAU-G to give competition to PUBG

Initially, it was planned to be released in the last weeks of October when Indian the government banned 43 Chinese apps including renowned gaming App PUBG. It was believed by the audience that campaigners wanted to promote Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s AtmaNirbhar Bharat campaign and to support Indian gamers like – SOUL MORTAL, Dynamo, etc who were involved in PUBG and was earning very well by their gaming skills. But, at the end of October nCore Games released a trailer that says new dates will be in November end and now the wait is over for the first-person shooter (FPS) game lovers.

Did you also know – Akshay Kumar and Vishal Gondal both campaigners of the FAU-G game announced that they will donate 20% of the net revenue generated from the game to trust “Bharat Ke Veer”.

Striking- It was announced by PUBG Cooperation that the company is working towards re-entering the Indian gaming market after receiving approval from the government.

While on one side there is a green flag to go for the Pre-bookings of FAU-G, the memes on Twitter about the same are also flooding.