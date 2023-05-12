FDIC proposes special assessment fee for big US banks to replenish failure fund

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has announced that they will impose a “special assessment” fee of 0.125% on uninsured deposits of US banks in excess of $5 billion.

The move comes after the deposit insurance fund was drained of $16 billion due to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and two other lenders.

The fee applies to all banks, but banks with assets of less than $5 billion will not have to pay any fee. Approximately 113 banks are expected to be affected.

While mid-sized banks will also have to pay the fee, larger banks with assets exceeding $50 billion will bear the majority of the cost.

The FDIC estimates that the top 14 US lenders will need to pay an annual fee of $5.8 billion. This could reduce their earnings per share by a median of 3%, according to Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke.

The FDIC plans to collect the levy over eight quarters, beginning in June 2024. However, the agency may adjust the collection period depending on estimated losses to the insurance fund.

FDIC officials have said that the extended timeline of the special assessment fee, which is expected to start in June 2024 and be collected over eight quarters, is intended to reduce the impact on bank liquidity and have a minor effect on bank capital.

According to the FDIC, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, and Wells Fargo & Co will pay an annual fee of $1.3 billion, $1.1 billion, and $898 million, respectively.

TD Cowen analyst Jaret Seiberg has commented that the assessment fee is higher than expected, as the FDIC aims to recover the funds in just two years, whereas Seiberg had predicted a three-year spread.

The S&P 500 Banks Index and the KBW Regional Banking Index fell by 0.6% and more than 2%, respectively, on Thursday.

At the end of 2022, the FDIC fund, which insures customers’ bank deposits up to $250,000, was valued at $128.2 billion, as per the FDIC. Normally, banks pay a quarterly fee to finance the fund.

