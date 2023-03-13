Federal Reserve Prevents Bank Failure, Guarantees Depositors’ Money

In response to the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), U.S. regulators have taken control of Signature Bank and announced emergency measures to calm depositors’ fears of pulling their money from smaller lenders.

The joint effort by the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp includes guaranteeing all deposits of SVB to restore confidence in the banking system. While the steps taken by regulators are intended to prevent a bank run, they do not constitute a bailout as stock and bondholders in SVB and Signature will not be protected.

Officials have also designated SVB and Signature Bank as a systemic risk to the financial system, giving regulators flexibility to guarantee uninsured deposits. The government’s bank-deposit insurance fund will cover all deposits at both banks, rather than the standard $250,000, with any losses recovered in a special assessment on banks to prevent taxpayers from bearing any losses.

The Fed has also announced a new “Bank Term Funding Program,” offering loans of up to one year to banks pledging U.S. Treasury securities, mortgage-backed securities, and other collateral to prevent liquidation of securities and take losses to raise cash.

The program, backed by up to $25 billion from the Treasury’s exchange-stabilization fund, has come under criticism for offering a backdoor subsidy to bank investors and management. Sunday’s announcement concludes a hectic weekend where regulators auctioned off SVB after struggling to find a buyer, pivoting to backstop the deposits.

Federal Reserve’s Response To The Banking Crisis