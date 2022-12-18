Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series Coming To PS4 And Switch In Spring 2023

Square Enix announced on Sunday it would be publishing a Pixel Remaster of the Final Fantasy game series on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Spring 2023. The Pixel Remaster will be available for the Switch and PlayStation 4. According to Square Enix, both PS4 and Switch versions of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters will have all of the same content from the Game Boy Advance port, including bonus features and extra game modes. Square Enix announced the long-awaited Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters will launch in Spring 2023 for PS4 and Switch platforms, celebrating the series’ 35th anniversary.

In honor of the series’ 35th anniversary, Square Enix has announced the impending digital and limited-edition physical launches of the six titles from Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Now, marking the 35th anniversary of the series’ inception, Square Enix has confirmed the six classic titles are coming to Switch and PlayStation 4 at last. All six remastered versions will be released on the Nintendo Switch and the PS4 at some point in Spring 2023, both digitally and as fancy physical versions over at the Square Enix store.

The games are also set to release digitally for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (PS4) during this window, either separately or in a combo pack. Each title, from Final Fantasy I through Final Fantasy VI, will be sold separately or as a bundle of collections, and there is a limited physical edition planned to be released. Square Enix has officially announced a complete Pixel Remaster Collection of Final Fantasy games (FF1, FF2, FF3, FF4, FF5, FF6), available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (PS4). The collection includes FF1 for Nintendo Switch, and FF1 for PlayStation 4 (PS4), and you can now pre-order either the Standard or Collectors Edition (35th Anniversary Edition) physical copies, which include all six games, exclusively on the Square Enix store.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will include the series’ first six games, as well as feature a limited edition physical release featuring an array of goodies. This long-awaited bundle includes the Physical Packaged Edition of FINAL FANTASY I-VI COLLECTION, an anniversary edition of GOODS BOX that contains a set of vinyl records featuring the game’s newly-arranged music, a specially-compiled artbook featuring gorgeous character artwork, 8 stylized character figurines, and a bonus lenticular case for the game packaging. In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the series, a commemorative collectors edition containing some interesting goodies is also going to appear.

Each game’s ratings on the official ESRB rating site have been updated recently to reflect the addition of the new platforms, suggesting we could be seeing a statement very soon, most likely coinciding with the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy this December 18. Both are Square Enix Store exclusives, so they are not available for Australian fans right now, although if the Physical Standard Edition is anything like Final Fantasy XVIs Square Enix Store-exclusive Collectors Edition, we could see that popping up in some local retailers.