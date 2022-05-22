First bitcoin transaction with 10,000 bitcoins for two large Papa John’s Pizza marks its 12-year anniversary.

Pizza’s anecdote with bitcoin.

Lasco Hanyecz who was a miner back in 2010, was craving for pizza on May 18,2022. So he, decided to have pizza’s but, strangely wanted to do something unique about the payment method. Since, he was a miner of bitcoin, he made an offer to the cryptocurrencies co-miners and community that he is willing to trade 10,000 bitcoins for two large pizzas. The cost of the pizzas was around $40 and the worth of 10,000 bitcoins in 2010 was around $41 dollars. Bitcoin user “Jeremy Jercos” grabbed the opportunity and obliged to the offer. He bought in 10,000 bitcoins for two large pizzas that he had ordered for Lasco Hanyecz. But, the pizza delivery took 4 days to get delivered. But Lasco Hanyecz didn’t get agitated by the time taken to deliver the pizzas because he wanted to make use of the bitcoins that were with him at that time. The day was soon called as “Bitcoin Pizza Day.”

Let’s see a tweet below:

On this day in 2010: 10,000 bitcoin used to buy two Papa John’s pizzas. They’d now be worth $300 million. pic.twitter.com/CPx0IKRBDQ — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) May 22, 2022

Bitcoin Pizza Day and its prominence

After the trade happened between Lasco Hanyecz and Jeremy Jercos, May 22nd is officially called as the bictoin pizza day in the crypto world. Bitcoin Pizza Day was not as much popular when it began. The popularity was not exciting because of the lesser-known popularity of bitcoins. Once, bitcoins started gaining popularity in 2014, the bitcoin pizza day also started getting a lot of attention. In terms of holiday, bitcoin pizza day was widely celebrated and was declare a holiday but surprisingly it was not the first instance in the history.

Satoshi Disappear Day.

Before Pizza Day, the bitcoiners celebrated “Satoshi Disappear day.” As the name suggests, the day is celebrated as a holiday when the creator of bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto disappeared after stepping down from his role as project lead. This day also gained popularity as bitcoins started getting more fame and was reaching out to more and more people.

Competition during the time.

Crypto Exchanges started engaging in crypto wars during the period to make the crypto currencies more and more popular. Crypto exchange such as Huobi reportedly announced a $22,000 prize pool in which one user would be given $5,220. Another crypto exchange, Binance ran a contest which promised to offer $52,200 worth of bitcoin pizza to the winner.

Writer’s report.

It is a well known fact that, from 2019, bitcoin has been the face of cryptocurrencies and the value of the currency has already reached its peak. For the bitcoin traders, bitcoin pizza day or Satoshi Disappear day is just a way of expressing their feelings about the currency and how they would like to take the game of cryptocurrency involving bitcoin forward.