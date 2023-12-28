Fisker Inc. has finally begun deliveries of its much-anticipated entry-level model, the Ocean Sport. This marks a new chapter for the company, known for its commitment to blending performance, affordability, and sustainability in its electric vehicles.

The first Ocean Sport was delivered to a customer in London, signaling the start of a new era for Fisker. Notably, when this model arrives in the United States, it will be priced at $38,999, making it a highly competitive option in the EV market. This pricing strategy positions the Ocean Sport as an accessible option for a broader range of customers, potentially expanding Fisker’s market reach.

Equipped with a 73 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery and a front-mounted motor, the Ocean Sport is designed to deliver both efficiency and performance. It boasts 275 horsepower (205 kW / 279 PS), enabling the crossover to accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 7.0 seconds. Moreover, it offers an impressive EPA range of 231 miles, and in the WLTP cycle, it’s rated at 288 miles (464 km), making it suitable for both city driving and longer journeys.

The Ocean Sport’s affordability is particularly noteworthy, as it is priced $14,000 less than the all-wheel drive Ocean Ultra and $22,500 less than the luxurious Ocean Extreme. This strategic pricing makes the Ocean Sport a compelling option for consumers seeking an affordable yet high-quality electric vehicle.

Despite its entry-level status, the Ocean Sport does not compromise on features. It comes equipped with amenities such as a power liftgate, a BigSky panoramic glass roof, and 20-inch wheels. Inside, buyers will find a 17.1-inch infotainment system, a digital rearview mirror, and black EcoFabric upholstery, all of which contribute to a comfortable and luxurious driving experience.

The Ocean Sport’s design is a harmonious blend of futuristic aesthetics and practical functionality as well. It features complex curves and bold angles, slim LED headlights, and a full-width LED light bar that give the front end a thoroughly modern look. The large air intake adds a hint of aggression, appealing to buyers who favor a dynamic and assertive style in their vehicles.

Furthermore, its interior is fully vegan-friendly, with some materials made from recycled fishing nets and used T-shirts. This aspect of the design will undoubtedly attract environmentally conscious buyers who are looking for sustainable and eco-friendly vehicle options.

Henrik Fisker, CEO of Fisker Inc., expressed his excitement about delivering the first Ocean Sport. He emphasized the vehicle’s alignment with Fisker’s core brand values of design, innovation, and sustainability. “We are offering an outstanding, affordable vehicle that showcases the design, innovation, and sustainability that are Fisker’s core brand values,” he stated. “The Ocean Sport brings the excitement of electric driving to customers while also making it accessible and versatile.”

Looking ahead, Fisker Inc. is not stopping with the Ocean Sport. The company has its sights set on further expanding its lineup with the Fisker Pear, slated to arrive in 2025. The Pear aims to be the value leader in the EV market, with a base price of $29,900 before incentives. This upcoming model underscores Fisker’s commitment to making electric vehicles more accessible to a wider audience.

The launch of the Ocean Sport is a significant milestone for Fisker Inc., as it seeks to carve out a larger share of the electric vehicle market. With its combination of affordability, performance, and sustainability, the Ocean Sport is poised to appeal to a diverse range of consumers. As the electric vehicle market continues to grow and evolve, Fisker’s latest offering is a testament to the company’s innovative approach and dedication to making electric driving accessible to more people.