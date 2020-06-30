Fivetran secured $100 million at $1.2 billion valuation

Fivetran, a Bangalore based company in automated data integration with headquarters in Silicon Valley, has now secured $100 million in Series C funding round.

The round was backed by the Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and General Catalysts, with participation from existing investors CEAS Investments and Matrix Partners.

Trevor Oelschig, Managing Director at General Catalyst Growth, will be going to join the Fivetran board.

“Bengaluru continues to be the largest development center for the company. We are working on the core development of the Fivetran product, and are planning to double our team over the next 12 months,” said Vikram Labhe, Vice President and Managing Director of Fivetran India.