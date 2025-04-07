As the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem continues to evolve, it has introduced new ways for users to lend, borrow and trade assets without relying on banks and other traditional financial institutions. One of the most exciting developments in DeFi is the introduction of flash loans. These instant, uncollateralised loans must be repaid within the same blockchain transaction.

While flash loans have created new financial opportunities, they often require liquidity providers to lock their assets, limiting their flexibility as a result. Enter FlexiLoan, the first decentralised application (dApp) built on the Reactive Network. FlexiLoan introduces a non-locking flash loan protocol, which allows users to access liquidity pools without restricting asset movement.

Created by Maniveer Kandukuri, the winner of last year’s Reactive Network hackathon, FlexiLoan offers a more efficient and flexible way to utilise flash loans. This cutting-edge decentralised application is the first to launch on the Reactive Network mainnet, which went live just recently.

Launch of the Reactive Network Mainnet

The Reactive Network mainnet launched on March 5, 2025, marking an important milestone in the blockchain ecosystem. The Reactive Network utilises event-driven smart contracts, allowing developers to create powerful decentralised applications with advanced automation and cross-chain functionality.

Unlike traditional blockchain contracts, which execute based on direct user actions, Reactive Network uses Reactive Smart Contracts (RSCs), which autonomously react to specific triggers, such as price changes, liquidity shifts, or external blockchain events, without manual intervention. Another advantage of the Reactive Network is its cross-chain automation, which allows smart contracts to interact across multiple blockchains.

Before the mainnet went live, the Reactive Network testnet was exclusively tested by the blockchain community. During this phase, the network processed over 2.7 million transactions and supported more than 74 decentralised applications. This demonstrated the network’s scalability and reliability, encouraging crypto developers and blockchain enthusiasts to continue building dApps on the innovative network.

With the official mainnet now in action, developers can build and deploy innovative DeFi solutions that leverage Reactive Network’s high-speed transactions and low fees. As the first dApp to go live on Reactive Network, FlexiLoan is setting the standard for innovation, proving that the network can support cutting-edge financial applications. According to Ivan Ivanitskiy, Head of Developer Relations at Reactive Network, “FlexiLoan embodies the vision of Reactive Network—unlocking new capabilities for dApps by moving beyond traditional smart contract limitations.”

FlexiLoan’s Innovative Approach to Flash Loans

Traditional flash loans require liquidity providers to lock their assets into liquidity pools, ensuring that funds are always at hand for borrowers. While this system has its benefits, there are several drawbacks as well. The most prominent being liquidity providers getting locked out of their assets.

This not only reduces flexibility but also prevents users from using their funds for other opportunities. FlexiLoan eliminates this restriction by introducing a non-locking flash loan protocol. This allows liquidity providers to continue using their assets while still participating in flash loan transactions. This approach allows users to maintain control over their assets while creating a more dynamic and liquid financial environment.

Needless to say, there are several benefits to this approach. The top perks include:

Greater liquidity: Users can provide liquidity without transferring assets to a central pool, while the 0.3% fee structure incentivizes participation. More users will be willing to participate in flash loans since they no longer have to lock their assets.

Increased accessibility: Removing barriers allows more people to enter the DeFi space and explore new financial opportunities.

Improved capital efficiency: Users can maximise their assets by earning from flash loans while still keeping their funds available for other uses.

Behind every great innovation is a visionary. Kandukuri, a skilled blockchain developer, gained recognition in the Reactive Network hackathon, where he won first place for his breakthrough ideas in decentralised finance. His deep understanding of smart contracts and DeFi protocols allowed him to develop FlexiLoan, a solution that eliminates the limitations of traditional flash loans.

Since his hackathon victory, Kandukuri has worked tirelessly to bring FlexiLoan to life, ensuring it is secure, efficient and scalable. His work showcases the potential of the Reactive Network and highlights how individual developers can make a huge impact on the blockchain industry.

Impact of FlexiLoan on the Future of DeFi

FlexiLoan is not just another dApp. It embodies a new paradigm of the future of decentralised finance. By removing the shackles of locked liquidity, FlexiLoan makes DeFi more inclusive, efficient and flexible. This has opened new doors for liquidity providers to earn without sacrificing assets to liquidity pools.

Borrowers, on the other hand, enjoy greater loan availability, smoother transactions and lower gas fees. As more platforms continue to offer non-locking protocols, the DeFi space could experience a surge in liquidity and user participation. Thus, leading to new financial offerings and services.

“With FlexiLoan, liquidity providers don’t have to choose between lending and using their assets elsewhere in DeFi,” Kandukuri said. “The protocol lets users keep full control of their tokens while still participating in flash loans—a game-changer for DeFi capital efficiency.”

As the first dApp to launch on the Reactive Network, FlexiLoan demonstrates the power of event-driven smart contracts and cross-chain automation. As blockchain technology continues to evolve, platforms like FlexiLoan will play a critical role in reshaping the DeFi ecosystem.