In a recent development, supply chain software startup Flexport has announced plans to lay off approximately 20% of its global workforce. CEO Ryan Petersen delivered the news to employees through a memo, outlining the necessity of the decision as part of a broader strategy for the company’s future.

CEO Ryan Petersen communicated the decision to downsize the global team in a memo sent on Thursday, with the layoffs expected to commence on Friday. The memo explained that the reduction is a challenging but necessary step for the company, aiming to position Flexport for future growth and profitability. Employees will be notified of their status through emails starting Friday morning.

Turmoil Since CEO’s Return

The layoffs contribute to the recent turbulence at Flexport, particularly since Petersen reclaimed the position of CEO just last month. His return followed the abrupt removal of his hand-picked successor, Dave Clark, adding an element of internal conflict to the company’s challenges.

Petersen has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with Clark’s leadership, alleging overspending and overhiring during Clark’s tenure. However, documents seen by CNBC and sources close to Clark suggest that decisions made by Petersen and the board may have played a role in the challenges Flexport faced. Since resuming the role of CEO, Petersen has made significant changes to the top leadership ranks, removing key recruits made by Clark, along with the CFO and HR chief.

Strategic Moves and Cost-Cutting Measures

Beyond workforce reduction, Petersen implemented other strategic measures, including rescinding 55 offer letters and exploring options to lease unoccupied office spaces across the country. These moves align with his commitment to steer Flexport towards greater stability and financial prudence.

In a blog post addressing the layoffs, Petersen expressed confidence that, following the cuts, Flexport would be well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities and return to profitability by the end of the next year. He emphasized that the company’s focus on service quality, such as quote to invoice accuracy and shipment milestone accuracy, would remain intact, ensuring a positive customer experience.

Impact on Employees and Severance Packages

Employees affected by the layoffs, primarily in the U.S. and Canada, will be directed to work from home on the day of the layoffs. Flexport is offering nine weeks of severance, health care coverage until the end of the year, immigration support, and job recruiting assistance for U.S. employees. Details about separation packages for staff located outside of the U.S. will be communicated at a later date.

Despite the challenges and difficult decisions, Petersen remains optimistic about Flexport’s resilience and ability to overcome setbacks. He assured employees that the company, with its purpose-driven team, will stay committed to its mission of simplifying global commerce.

The memo outlined that employees based in Asia will be informed about the layoffs on Monday, underlining the global scope of this workforce reduction. The strategic communication plan reflects Flexport’s commitment to transparency and fairness in handling such significant organizational changes.

In conclusion, Flexport’s decision to reduce its workforce by 20% signals a pivotal moment for the company as it navigates internal challenges and strives for future profitability. The leadership changes, strategic moves, and commitment to maintaining service quality underscore Flexport’s determination to emerge stronger and more resilient in the face of industry complexities.