Flipkart India announces Big Dussehra Sale 2022

Walmart’s Indian subsidiary, Flipkart India has finally announced its new sale day just after getting done with the Big Billion Day Sale which was already a big success for the Indian-based e-commerce giant. If we go with the latest reports, it’s been speculated that this Flipkart Dussehra Sale will be scheduled officially on the 5th of October this year and the sale is said to be live for the coming three days till the 8th of October.

Flipkart India announces Dussehra Sale 2022 on 5th October

This is the new sale day being announced by Flipkart India right after they have concluded their Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale.

So, if you are among the unlucky people who have missed out on the Big Billion Day Sale now have a chance to go and buy new products again for such friendly pricing.

If we go with the reports, we have leaks claiming that we will get to see Flipkart announce a new set of discounts on offers and also will be providing an additional bank discount of up to 10% for HDFC card users. Let’s have a deep look into what this new Flipkart sale will be offering:

Discounts and offers expected for Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale

Talking more about this sale, Flipkart India is initiating this sale as a part Dussehra festival occasion. For this sale, we will get to see new smartphones being sold for discounted pricing! We will get to see smartphones like Realme, Poco, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi, and also Motorola.

You will also be getting eye-catching exchange offers and also on no-cost EMI options will be availed upon buying these smartphones. Also, Flipkart India is promising towards providing an additional discount of up to 80% on electronics. Talking more about the electronic side, we have reports claiming that we will get to see discounts on laptops, webcams, wearables, speakers, and even headphones as well.

Also, we have reports claiming that we will get to see other products including TVs and home appliances which will be sold at a discounted rate of around 75 percent. Also, we will have Flipkart India offering eye-catching offers on exchanging your older devices and getting a new device.

What else do we know so far?

As of now, there are more such new updates that are yet to be revealed by Flipkart India. We will have to wait a little more to know more about what Flipkart India will be offering. We will be covering more such articles about deals and discounts offered on the sale day.