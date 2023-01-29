Flipkart Sale – Apple iPhone 14 Plus price slashed by Rs. 12000

It’s been not too long since we got to see the new flagship ranger from Cupertino giant, Apple make its way to launch, and already we have some new exciting discounts availed for their products. Here, we are talking about the new flagship beast by Apple, the iPhone 14 Plus smartphone.

As you might have read in the title itself, yes it’s truth and not clickbait! Apple iPhone 14 Plus is being sold for a premium price cut of Rs. 12,000 and this has been made possible by its main online retailer, Flipkart.

If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on a Beats for this sale, we’ve got all the information you need about this phone and how to get a significant discount of up to Rs. 12,000 during this Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus – How to claim discounts of up to Rs. 12,000 for Flipkart Sale

The newest model to be added to the smartphone portfolio was the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. Although Apple appears to have planned its marketing strategy to persuade Apple iPhone 14 buyers to spend more money on the iPhone 14 Plus, which has the same specs as the standard model but a larger screen, it still appears that offering a larger screen was not a selling point for Apple customers.

Since the Apple iPhone 14 Plus hasn’t sold in huge numbers since its release, perhaps this is the reason why Apple has continued to provide discounts on its already manufactured and fully completed iPhone 14 Plus units.

For those who may not be aware! The flagship beast was introduced at a high price of around one lakh rupees, namely at a price of Rs. 89,900. And now, the smartphone is once again being sold at a reduced price of Rs. 76,999. Flipkart is also offering extra bank and exchange discounts, though, which will down the cost of these animals to a more reasonable amount.

Bank offers on Apple iPhone 14 Plus models

As we previously stated, you can purchase this flagship for Rs. 76,999. However, if you want to add further price reductions, you may take advantage of bank discounts offered by Axis Bank, where you can get an extra 5% off by using the Axis bank credit card.

Exchange offers on Apple iPhone 14 Plus models

If you are someone who has an older phone and you are looking to get a new flagship, then this might be the right time to upgrade it! Here, Flipkart is actually providing a great