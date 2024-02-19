Can I buy the all-new Apple iPhone 15 Pro for just below Rs. 40,000? This is impossible because the smartphone was launched for a whopping price of over 1 lakh. It is possible, as now you can get in hands with a new Apple iPhone 15 Pro smartphone for such a price slash. However, there is a catch to it, so if you want to know how to buy the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro smartphone for a considerable discount, we have covered everything you need to know.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro for just Rs. 38,962 -Here is how you can buy

To remind you, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro is among the latest flagships launched by the Cupertino giant, which just released back in September 2023 and right after the smartphone gained massive popularity among the public, thanks to its impressive specs and features which ended up making the smartphone the right choice for the people who are looking for performance and the best setup of cameras.

The smartphone was launched for a price tag of Rs. 1,34,900, a slight price hike over the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, making the new Pro model smartphone expensive for many.

However, the times have changed, and now you can buy the Apple iPhone 15 Pro, costing you over a lakh for just Rs. 40,000, where the final amount has been set to Rs. 38,962. Although to get this iPhone for a considerable price slash, there is a catch to it.

The discounts on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro were announced by Flipkart, where now you can get a Titanium model 128GB storage variant for a considerable price slash. To get the price slash, there are a few terms and conditions and offers like bank offers and special price slash, which you can avail of, so here are the complete details:

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Special Price Slash (Applicable to all)

This special price slash for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro applies to all where you get the smartphone for a price slash of Rs. 6910 discount is already used and applies to all.

Bank Offers on iPhone 15 Pro

Talking about the bank offers, you get a direct price slash on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro smartphone, where by using the Flipkart Axis Ban Card, you can avail of a price slash of 5%. In contrast, customers using an HDFC Credit Card can avail of a price slash of Rs. 3000 on EMI and non-EMI transactions.

Exchange Value on Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Right now, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro is also receiving a mind-blowing price value on the smartphone exchanges.

However, the final exchange value of the smartphone depends on the model and the condition of the smartphone you own. As per Flipkart, you can avail yourself of up to Rs. 61,500 discounts on exchanging your older device with this new flagship smartphone.

So, if you get a maxed discount on HDFC cards and then on the smartphone exchange, you can avail of it right now. With the maxed-out discount, you can get a considerable price slash, through which you can finally get the Apple iPhone 15 Pro smartphone for as low as Rs. 40,000.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro – Specification and Features

Apple iPhone 15 Pro smartphone made its way to launch back on the 12th of September 2023, where we saw the smartphone coming up with a massive improvement in the hardware section compared to the iPhone 14 Pro smartphone.

The smartphone features a more prominent 6.10-inch display, which spits an overall display resolution of 1179×2556 pixels, and the smartphone comes with a faster 120Hz Refresh Rate display. The smartphone gets its power from the all-new A17 Pro Bionic chipset combined with 8GB of RAM.

On the camera side, the smartphone packs a trio-housed camera side where you get a primary 48MP main sensor combined with a 12MP Ultrawide angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor, and also, on the front side, you get the flagship 12MP front camera sensor.

The smartphone has the latest Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS, Bluetooth v 5.30, USB Type-C, and 5G technology.