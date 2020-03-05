FlixStock secured $2.5m from Wavemaker, others

FlixStock, which is a Singapore based deep technology startup, has secured $2.5 million in the funding round led by the Wavemaker Partners and Seeds Capital. Leo Capital also participated in the funding round.

The startup, which focuses on the fashion image technology, will now be going to use the fresh funding to open new generate AI research centers in Singapore and to expand in the US.

Rahul Garg, Founder and Managing Partner at Leo Capital, said:

“FlixStock has created an incredible suite of products for fashion retailers globally. We were one of the earliest investors at FlixStock and participated in this round because of their achievements, enabled by a strong culture of technology innovation”.

Harinder said in a release:

“Images are key to successful eCommerce, but the production of fashion images has never seen any innovation. With FlixStock’s technology, products are now ready to go online in a matter of hours instead of weeks. We offer a suite of solutions to help retailers create images on a large scale, at a fraction of the existing costs. This investment will further strengthen our tech stack in Generative AI and team expansion worldwide.”

Comments

comments