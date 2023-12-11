Florida ‘Joker,’ whose photograph went viral because of his face tattoos, has claimed that Rockstar Games, the company that makes Grand Theft Auto computer games, used him in the trailer for the most recent installment. Now, he’s suing Rockstar Games for $2 million, saying they used his picture without permission in Grand Theft Auto 6. The previous record for the most views of a non-music video in its first 24 hours on YouTube was surpassed with the release of the GTA 6 teaser. Variety reports that it brought in over 93 million.

Viewers quickly observed that two scenes had been added to the trailer: one showed an alligator entering a convenience store, and the other showed police chasing a guy who was nude. In a TikTok video, Florida Joker, also known as Lawrence Sullivan, said that he is the inspiration for the tattooed man that appears in the videos.

The action-packed franchise’s diehards are aware of Rockstar Games’ infatuation with making parodies. Do you recall their clever jabs at social networking applications and corporations in Grand Theft Auto V? As the teaser suggested, these rip-offs will undoubtedly make a comeback in Grand Theft Auto 6. A police officer was chasing a nude guy, a woman was twerking atop a moving automobile, an alligator was in the pool, and so on. The notorious Florida Joker, who has since spoken his opinion online and appears to have taken the internet by storm, was another such instance.

Florida Joker Claims GTA 6 Teaser Copied His Look

A prisoner wearing an inmate uniform was seen in one of the trailer’s frames as a news anchor. And the reason Florida Joker is giving the devs so much grief is because of this particular moment. It seems like his personality inspired the guy in the frame. In response to the GTA 6 teaser, Lawrence Sullivan, a.k.a. the Florida Joker, made some shocking accusations against the developers. After expressing his first thoughts, the latter said, “GTA we gotta talk.” In a subsequent remark, the person brought up the matter once more. Sullivan recently shared a TikTok video in which he drew attention to a YouTube thumbnail that contrasted his features with those of the GTA 6 frame.

“Everyone claims that I’m not GTA 6’s Joker. That’s me, the individual who served as their inspiration. I am that. We must discuss Grand Theft Auto. Give me a million or two, please. Joker from Florida isn’t having that. You will take my life and take my likeness.

Though there are some similarities between the two, most notably the face tattoos, it is unknown if Rockstar Games actually modeled the character in the teaser after the Florida Joker. In the gaming community, not many people appear to agree with The Florida Joker’s claims either. If the developers respond to the accusation, it will be intriguing to see! Nonetheless, Florida Joker’s assertion has undoubtedly provided an intriguing perspective for the community to debate the epic.