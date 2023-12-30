Do you have a Steam account? Are you trying to find free shop credit? My buddy, I have a really exciting story for you. Just look at some of the hits on our end-of-year list to understand why 2023 was one of the finest years for video games ever! However, 2024 appears to be equally auspicious. Rebirth of Final Fantasy VII! Star Wars Criminals! Second Dragon’s Dogma! It looks like another fantastic year is ahead of us.

Given how costly video games are becoming, you might want to consider setting up some cash for the plethora of incredible titles that are coming out in 2024. The good news is that, if you have access to Steam and are prepared to take a small risk, you may begin saving some free shop credit right immediately.

Two $20 Steam vouchers are up for grabs in the current contest, according to Free Steam Games on Twitter. All you need to do is glance at this tweet and adhere to the easy instructions. You may feel safe in the knowledge that you’re not being conned by some lunatic on Twitter since Free Steam Games is a legitimate platform that offers several giveaways similar to this one.

As of this writing, there are two giveaways you may participate in, highlighted by the amazing Free Steam Games account on Twitter. For those who love calendars, the first one closes tomorrow, December 18, and you might win $30. The second one, which concludes on December 22nd, has a chance to win $20 in shop credit.

There is also currently a $50 free shop credit on Steam, but act quickly

All you need to do in both situations is follow the instructions after following a certain Twitter account. Since Free Steam Games is a reputable account, you can be sure that no one is trying to mislead you. After all, that wouldn’t be very Christmassy, would it? If you don’t want to take a chance on this, you might want to look into downloading and playing one of the numerous free Steam games that are available for Christmas.

Finally, the best suggestion for the readers is to check out GAMINGbible’s list of the best 10 games of 2023 if you’re planning to spend your hard-earned money on one of the several games that were launched this year but aren’t sure where to begin. It’s possible that you’ll discover an amazing game. Alternatively, you may write to us and claim that we were bought off by Nintendo to rank Zelda supreme. Either of the two approaches typically work out.