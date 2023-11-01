Ford Partners with Tesla to Add Over 15,000 Superchargers to Its Network

In a remarkable move that underscores the ever-evolving landscape of electric vehicle (EV) charging, Ford Motor announced on Monday its intention to bolster its charging network by incorporating an even greater number of Tesla’s Superchargers. This strategic decision, going beyond initial estimates, serves as a clear indication of automakers’ increasing reliance on Tesla’s extensive charger infrastructure to enhance their EV offerings.

Innovative Partnerships

Following the path blazed by General Motors in May 2023, which disclosed its plan to grant its EV owners access to Tesla’s Superchargers commencing in 2024, Ford has upped the ante by committing to include over 15,000 of Tesla’s Superchargers into its network. This figure surpasses Ford’s prior projection of 12,000 chargers.

For Ford, this expansion represents a substantial leap in its BlueOval Charge Network, encompassing North America, a 25% increase resulting in a grand total of over 106,000 chargers. The significance of this move cannot be overstated, as it addresses a longstanding concern for EV enthusiasts – access to a reliable charging infrastructure.

The addition of these chargers marks a milestone, offering a breath of relief to EV owners who have long grappled with the accessibility of charging stations as one of the key factors influencing their decision to invest in battery-powered vehicles. It not only boosts the convenience of EV ownership but also plays a pivotal role in propelling the electric vehicle market forward.

In tandem with this expansion, Ford has made an innovative stride by introducing three new charging providers: Francis Energy, Blink, and Red E, extending their services across the U.S. and Canada. The infusion of these providers into the network brings more than 10,000 new chargers, including a noteworthy 550 new DC fast chargers. These rapid chargers, with their remarkable capability to add hundreds of miles of range in an hour or less, will be made accessible to Ford EV customers via an adapter starting next spring, as confirmed by the company’s official statement.

BlueOval Charge Network operates as an amalgamation of various charging networks, effectively granting access to the most extensive public charging network in North America, a unique offering within the automotive sector. It integrates well-known providers like Shell Recharge Solutions, Electrify America, EVgo, and ChargePoint, thereby creating an unparalleled ecosystem that caters to the diverse needs of EV owners.

This development builds upon Ford’s groundbreaking deal with Tesla, which laid the groundwork for EV owners to access the United States’ most extensive network of high-speed Superchargers, an alliance set to take effect in early 2024. Notably, this partnership also solidified Ford’s position as the first major automaker to embrace Tesla’s proprietary charging standard, signaling a shift towards industry-wide cooperation.

Enhancing Convenience

As the automotive industry grapples with the ongoing challenge of range anxiety, a significant barrier to EV adoption, the expanded BlueOval Charge Network will undoubtedly play a crucial role in mitigating these concerns. A more extensive charger network reassures EV owners, ensuring that they can find convenient charging options even during long journeys.

Furthermore, the inclusion of three new charging providers diversifies the choices available to customers, with varying pricing and charging speeds, thereby offering a more personalized charging experience. This variety is essential in accommodating the unique preferences and requirements of EV owners.

Ford’s initiative to make DC fast chargers available to EV customers via an adapter is a commendable move. The swiftness at which these chargers can replenish the battery, adding hundreds of miles of driving range within an hour, translates into substantial time savings for EV owners, further enhancing the practicality of electric vehicles.

Empowering EV Adoption

In sum, the expansion of the BlueOval Charge Network marks a positive step in the ongoing journey of EV adoption. By simplifying access to an extensive charger network, Ford is making the transition to electric vehicles more convenient and appealing to a broader audience. This endeavor aligns seamlessly with Ford’s substantial $50 billion investment in electric vehicles and autonomous driving over the next five years, with the charging network playing a pivotal role in this comprehensive strategy.

Moreover, Ford’s commitment to collaborating with other automakers to establish a common charging standard for North America signifies a collective effort to streamline the charging experience, irrespective of the make or model of the EV.