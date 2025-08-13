Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for more than 103,000 of its popular F-150 pickup trucks due to a defect in the rear axle hub bolts. According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), these bolts may fatigue and break over time, leading to two critical risks, the vehicle could roll away when the parking brake is not engaged, or drivers could experience a sudden loss of power.

“Both of these conditions can increase the risk of a crash,” NHTSA said in its recall notice released Tuesday.

What the Faulty Part Does

Axle hub bolts are crucial components that secure the wheel hubs to a vehicle’s axle — the rod or shaft that connects the wheels to the drivetrain and bears the vehicle’s weight. When these bolts fail, the resulting damage to the axle hub splines can compromise the truck’s overall safety.

Ford has assured that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries linked to the defect so far.

Warning Signs for Drivers

Owners may notice early warning signs of a problem. NHTSA’s report states that a clicking noise could indicate a compromised axle hub bolt. If the bolt actually breaks, a rattling sound may follow.

Given the role of these bolts in keeping the wheels properly connected, any failure can have serious consequences, especially in a heavy-duty vehicle like the F-150.

Which Trucks Are Affected

The recall covers certain F-150 trucks manufactured between January 2, 2023, and May 21, 2025. Ford dealers will replace the rear axle shaft assemblies on affected vehicles free of charge.

The recall has been assigned the number 25S82. Owners will receive official notification by mail, with letters scheduled to be sent between August 18, 2025, and May 22, 2026.

A Repeat of a Past Issue

This is not the first time Ford has faced axle hub bolt problems. Just over two years ago, the automaker recalled more than 100,000 F-150 pickups for a similar defect involving the rear axle hub bolt. The recurrence raises questions about the long-term durability of certain drivetrain components in recent F-150 models.

How Owners Can Respond

Ford and Lincoln dealerships are equipped to handle the necessary repairs at no cost to customers. Until repairs are completed, Ford advises owners to ensure the parking brake is always engaged when the vehicle is parked, as a precaution against rollaway incidents.

For more details, owners can contact Ford customer service or visit the NHTSA recall website using the recall number 25S82 to confirm if their vehicle is affected.

Ford Balances Recalls with Future Plans

Interestingly, the recall notice arrived just one day after Ford announced plans to introduce a new electric pickup truck in 2027. The model is expected to start at $30,000, signaling the company’s intent to expand its electric vehicle lineup while keeping prices competitive.

The F-150 remains one of Ford’s most important products, both in terms of sales and brand identity. Addressing safety concerns quickly and transparently will be key for the automaker as it navigates both the current recall and its ambitious push toward electric mobility.