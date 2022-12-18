Former employees of Twitter create their own app ‘Spill’ 

After Elon created a fuss on Twitter with his weekly dose of modifications and layoffs, two of the former Twitter employees have now created their own platform.

The two employees named their creation Spill which will serve as an alternative to Elon’s Twitter.

Former employees named Alphonzo Terell and DeVaris Brown informed TechCrunch that their app is made “a real-time conversational platform that puts culture first”. It is set to launch in January.

The position of Terrell and Brown was global head of social and editorial and machine learning as a product manager lead for three and one years respectively.

Terell was terminated last month when the company was waiving off half of its employees after the acquisition of Elon Musk. In 2020, Brown was shifted from his work to create A real-time data assistance, Series A startup Meroxa.

“While Spill is for everyone, we are catering to culture drivers who frequently set new trends yet routinely get overlooked and under compensated,” Terrell tweeted in his announcement of the app. “Yes, we mean Black creators, Queer creators, and a variety of influential voices outside the U.S.”

The idea of the creation was to highlight the contribution of Black Twitter users in every field and the influence they brought to the app.

Called “a cultural force to be reckoned with” by The Guardian, Black Twitter is at the soul of numerous viral digital culture points as well as real-world social activities.

Hashtags like #BlackLivesMatter, and #SayHerName, were made popular by the unofficial online network.

“Even before I left Twitter, over the last several months, I was just talking to Black female creators, talking to Black queer creators and I’m like, ‘How do you make your money? Is any platform supporting you? Does the idea of Spill interest you?'” Terrell told TechCrunch.

The app, according to its creators, will use the blockchain method to allow users to post things. It will include a feature called “tea parties” where the users will be able to join together to gossip or talk.

“It’s not a web3 thing,” Terrell told TechCrunch. “But the use of blockchain is for both crediting creators and setting up a model for us to compensate them automatically. If they have a spill that goes viral and we monetize it, it’s really effective.”

The time Elon has taken over the platform with the $44 billion deal, hate speech against the Black community has risen increasingly. Many Black users have sarcastically mourned the loss of their community.

“We’re going to be more intentional and be more accurate around things that will be deemed offensive, because, again, this is our lived experience or learned experience,” Brown told TechCrunch. “It’ll be much more accurate to catch those kinds of things that will detract from the platform that would not lend to creating a safe space for our users and our creators.”

After the declaration of Terrell about his new creation, he informed that his app has already received 20,000 reservations within 12 hours.

“Thank you for love, the feedback, the skepticism and the numerous offers of support – you have no idea how much this means,” Terrell tweeted.