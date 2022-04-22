Former Nintendo employee says they were fired for union activity

Nintendo is the latest video gaming company to be accused of breaking labor laws. A former employee claims that Nintendo and its hiring and recruiting partner Aston Carter fired them after they engaged in protected organizing activities, according to an Axios article.

A summary of the charges against Nintendo is included in a file with the National Labor Relations Board:

Discharging an employee for engaging in protected activity including discussing compensation and other employment terms and conditions Surveilling or presenting the impression of surveilling employee union activities Discharging an employee for joining or supporting a labor union.

Nintendo isn’t the only video game firm dealing with the National Labor Relations Board. Employees of Raven Software, a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, have organized their own union and are awaiting a formal ballot monitored by the National Labor Relations Board. After sending emails encouraging employees to “consider the consequences” of signing union cards and granting raises to every QA staff except those at Raven who are working toward unionization, Activision Blizzard has been accused of union-busting on many occasions.

Companies are beginning to give raises to employees outside of the casino industry in the aim of halting the flow of unionization. Verizon said last week that it would boost its minimum pay to $20 per hour, only days after a Seattle store voted to unionize.

The NLRB will look into these allegations and determine whether Nintendo has committed any labor violations.

Nintendo was created in 1889 by craftsman Fusajiro Yamauchi as Nintendo Karuta, and initially produced handmade hanafuda playing cards. Nintendo released its first system, the Color TV-Game, in 1977, after diversifying into several lines of industry during the 1960s and obtaining legal status as a public company. With the debut of Donkey Kong in 1981 and the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Mario Bros. in 1985, it earned international popularity.