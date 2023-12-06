Fortnite Original Game is ending after reaching previously unheard-of levels of popularity, but the blast from the past mode will return in 2024. Epic Games provided Underground, Chapter 5, Season 1, in its stead. There are tons of new modes coming soon, tons of new places to explore, and tons of cosmetics to earn in this big season of Fortnite. Fans have discovered that Chapter 5 has brought in a new level of difficulty after the straightforward diversion that was Fortnite OG.

As previously said, one aspect of Fortnite OG that people liked was how straightforward it was at least initially. Highlights included vehicles vaulted for a brief time, a lower treasure pool, and the reappearance of iconic POIs like Tilted Towers. All of that is changed with the release of Chapter 5, which also brings fresh features to the game world and new weapons including the Thunder Burst SMG and Hyper SMG.

But several of the new weapons’ names have confused fans, especially in the wake of the original game season. The ridiculously lengthy names of weapons that were once known as “Drum Shotgun” or “Heavy Sniper Rifle” don’t do the weapon justice, as seen by this joke from the game’s Reddit channel.

Many more people got in on the amusement by renaming Fortnite Underground weapons in their unique ways. One player so graciously phrased it this way: “All-rounder, thunder burst SMG, ambush, ranger, pistol, frenzy, auto shotgun, iron, warrior, striker AR, nemesis AR.”

Someone another said, “Guys, check! I discovered the New Super Deluxe Assault* Rifle & Knuckles 8 HD Remake Remaster With Dante From The Devil May Cry Series! Thanks for sharing! As you would guess, when participants made jokes about the inventiveness of the exhibit, the remaining takes got more and more complicated.

Weapons in Chapter 5

The following weapons have been confirmed to be coming in Chapter 5 Season 1 of the game, according to the official blog post from the development team:

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Nemesis AR

Striker AR

Thunder Burst SMG

Hyper SMG

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Ranger Pistol

It will be fascinating to observe how players adjust to the various possibilities with such a formidable array of weapons. Three additional unusual weaponry were also disclosed in the blog article, and they are as follows.

Ballistic Shield

Players can shoot while simultaneously shielding themselves because the weapon comes with a pistol. It may also be used to charge structures, weakening the structure, or adversaries, doing damage, and knocking them back. Despite having unlimited health, it is susceptible to momentary knocks from directly in front of the player.

Grapple Blade

In-game, the Grapple Blade, which is making its debut, just has to be aimed at a hard surface or another player. The weapon will seize hold of it, pulling the user toward the intended target. It is also capable of doing other players melee harm. In Fortnite, a swinging blade is desperately needed, and the development team appears to have complied.

Cluster Clinger

From the blog description, Cluster Clinger will be a fascinating game to play. In-game, players must toss it toward an opponent or a surface. There will be a pause before smaller explosives are released. Eventually, of course, anarchy strikes.