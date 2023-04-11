Fortnite x Attack on Titan: New Update Introduces ODM Gear and Thunder Spears for Epic Crossover

Fortnite, the popular battle royale shooter game developed by Epic Games, has released its latest v24.20 patch, and fans are in for a treat with a crossover featuring the hit anime series Attack on Titan. This new update introduces exciting additions to the game, including ODM Gear and Thunder Spears, as well as a new location, outfits, and quests for players to enjoy.

The highlight of this update is the addition of ODM Gear and Thunder Spears to Fortnite. ODM Gear, which stands for Omni-Directional Mobility, is a new traversal system that resembles the grapple mechanic introduced in previous chapters of the game. However, this time it draws inspiration from the iconic equipment used by the characters in Attack on Titan. The ODM Gear comes with built-in blades that allow players to strike and then be boosted back into the air for increased mobility. To help players get accustomed to using this new mechanic, there are also Titan Targets scattered throughout the island that players can attack.

For players who prefer a more explosive approach, the update also includes Thunder Spears. These are arm-mounted rocket launchers that can deal significant damage to anything or anyone caught in their blast radius. Both the Thunder Spears and ODM Gear can be found on the ground, in chests, or in the new Scout Regiment Footlockers that have been added to the game.

In addition to the new gameplay mechanics, the update also introduces a new location called Jaeger’s Family Basement. This location is likely to be familiar to fans of the Attack on Titan series, as it is a key location in the anime’s storyline. Players can explore this new area and uncover its secrets while battling it out in the game.

Of course, no Fortnite update would be complete without new outfits for players to customize their characters. In this crossover with Attack on Titan, players can now dress up as iconic characters from the anime, including Eren Jaeger, Captain Levi, and Mikasa Ackermann. Eren Jaeger is even part of the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass and comes with his own set of quests for players to complete. Each of these outfits also comes with its own Back Bling, allowing players to fully immerse themselves in the world of Attack on Titan while playing Fortnite.

To obtain these new outfits and items, players can find them in the in-game store or unlock them through the Battle Pass or quests. This provides a fresh and exciting way for players to customize their Fortnite experience and show off their fandom for Attack on Titan.

As with any major update, players can expect a range of bug fixes, performance improvements, and other quality of life changes in the v24.20 patch. Epic Games is known for regularly updating Fortnite to keep the game fresh and engaging for players, and this crossover with Attack on Titan is another example of their commitment to providing new and exciting content for their community.

It’s worth noting that while the addition of ODM Gear and Thunder Spears to Fortnite is undoubtedly inspired by Attack on Titan, there are some slight differences from the mechanics depicted in the anime. This is likely done to ensure that the gameplay remains balanced and enjoyable for all players, while still capturing the essence of the source material.

In conclusion, the latest update to Fortnite with the crossover featuring Attack on Titan brings a host of exciting additions for players to enjoy. The introduction of ODM Gear and Thunder Spears adds new gameplay mechanics that draw inspiration from the hit anime series, allowing players to experience the thrill of battling Titans in the world of Fortnite. Combined with the new location, outfits, and quests, this update offers a fresh and immersive experience for both Fortnite and Attack on Titan fans alike. So gear up, grab your Thunder Spears, and get ready to take on the Titans in the world of Fortnite!

