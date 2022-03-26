Fortnite’s ‘No Building’ Mode Will Be Made Permanent

According to a data collector, Fortnite may retain the non-building feature as a separate game mode after the event ends. Yesterday, March 23, the data miner stated that Fortnites has non-building hidden modes that developer Epic Games can enable at any time after the end of the current limited-time event. Another data miner, Hypex, discovered that the Fortnite loading screen tooltips have been updated to say “In build-enabled modes,” implying that Epic intends to support Fortnite’s surprise mode for at least a little longer. Fortnite leaker HYPEX further stated in a Twitter post that the tooltips displayed on loading screens will look like this: “In modes with building enabled…” It is clear that these details if proven accurate, would suggest that No Fortnite builds remain long-term.

The recent No Build mode has been a hit with many players, and Epic could make it a permanent one. As the No Build mode was recently introduced, it received a positive response from many players who have since asked Epic Games to make No Build modes a permanent feature in Fortnite. This month, Fortnite removed the building from the default Fortnite mode to mark the start of the new season.

➦ there will be (Solo, Duos, Trios & Squads) version too. — Twea – Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) March 21, 2022

When the limited-time mode was introduced, we expected that removing the game’s core feature, was a risky decision, but Fortnite has thrived over the years, thanks in large part to its ability to transform itself. For a limited time (and still active right now), Fortnite has removed all building elements. A change that was explained in a twisted floor video that culminated in Doctor Strange’s surprise cameo. Developer Epic Games has offered players access to an additional shield, known simply as the overshield, to make up for the removal, but fans seem to be divided over whether changes to Fortnite temporary buildings can benefit or hurt the overall experience.

These two pieces of evidence make it clear that the building ban is not just a season-opening gimmick, and will likely add it to the Fortnite mode roster. It has been revealed that the no-build game mode may remain when the build returns as a feature next week. Prominent Fortnite Twitter user TweaBR stated that he is aware that no build mode will be officially added to Fortnite in the near future. While no playlists have been added yet, the leak has led many to believe it will be permanent after Fortnite’s temporary mode.