The third major update for Forza Motorsport is now available for PC and Xbox Series X|S. Update 3 adds a new tune to the playlist along with other performance enhancements and bug fixes. The Forza Motorsport Update 3 patch notes, which outline what players may anticipate upon installing the update, have been provided by Turn 10.

When Forza Motorsport first came out in October, it was lacking a few main courses. The tracklist is steadily growing even if the Nurburgring Nordschleife won’t open until spring 2024 thanks to patch updates. Following the addition of Yas Marina in the previous month’s update, Hockenheim, the site of the German Grand Prix from 1977 to 2006, is now included in the list of tracks. There have been many layout alterations at Hockenheim since its opening in the 1930s. Three circuit layouts of the well-known German track are available for racing in Forza Motorsport: the 1.6-mile Short Circuit, the 2.3-mile National track, and the 2.8-mile Full Circuit.

New Cars

Five new performance-focused showcase vehicles are also included with Update 3. The 2020 Ferrari 296 GTB, 2021 McLaren Sabre, 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie, 2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista, and the 2015 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracan LP620-2 Super Trofeo are a few of them. All cars, with the exception of the Battista, are available for a limited time in dealerships at a 30% discount. Additionally, all cars may be won in the new Contemporary Tour career event.

Two more reward cars are available for unlocking. The track-focused 2022 Pagani Huayra R can be obtained by finishing the new Contemporary Tour, while the 2015 McLaren 650S can be obtained by finishing all four races in the new Open Tour.

Over the course of the following five weeks, five additional automobiles will also be added to the Car Pass:

2018 Chevrolet #23 Ruman Racing TA Corvette

1985 Buick #6 Performance Motorsports Somerset Regal Trans-Am

2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.R

2018 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán Super Trofeo Evo

1983 Porsche #11 John Fitzpatrick Racing 956