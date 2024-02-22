Microsoft has revealed specifics about its intentions to deliver Xbox exclusives to the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, putting an end to weeks of speculation. Now that all four of the games are confirmed, users of the consoles may mark these crucial dates on their calendars. We now have formal confirmation of the four previous Xbox exclusives that will be available on Nintendo and PlayStation systems, after confirmations throughout the morning that Grounded and Pentiment would be making their way to other platforms, as well as a leak indicating Hi-Fi Rush would follow suit.

According to the most recent information, cross-play will be supported in Sea of Thieves’ April 30 PlayStation 5 release, similar to that of Grounded. In a blog post, Xbox confirmed what the company had said last week: that the first four exclusive games to make their way to other platforms will be Grounded, Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, and Sea of Thieves.

The first of those games, Pentiment, was unveiled earlier today during the Nintendo Direct. It will launch on February 22 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. March 19 will see the release of Hi-Fi Rush on the PlayStation 5, and April 16 will see the release of Grounded on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. You can view the video that the Sea of Thieves team made in conjunction with the news below.

Xbox’s Future

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer confirmed last week that four Xbox exclusives will be coming to other platforms in a business update, although he did not specify which ones. This was the first formal statement from Xbox regarding its future, including platform exclusivity. They would be the four games that were confirmed today, according to a story from The Verge back then.

Contrary to certain rumors, Spencer did affirm that Starfield, Indiana Jones, and the Great Circle will remain Xbox-exclusive games for the time being. Nevertheless, he stated to The Verge, “I don’t think we as an industry should ever rule out a game going to any other platform,” leaving up the possibility of a PS5 release as well.

In the midst of speculation about Xbox becoming a digital company, Spencer has also stated that the platform is still “supportive” of traditional media. Limited Run Games also revealed today that Pentiment and Hi-Fi Rush will have physical versions.

What Xbox titles will be available on the PS5 and Nintendo Switch?

Pentiment

In the highly stylized role-playing game Pentiment, which takes place in 16th-century Bavaria over several decades, the player must solve a string of enigmatic murders.

Hi-Fi Rush

In the cartoony rhythm-based action game Hi-Fi Rush, you take on a malevolent robotics company.

Grounded

Released in 2020, Grounded is an action-adventure game that has been around for a while and has connections to the beloved family film Honey I Shrunk the Kids. Players must live after being reduced to the size of an ant.

Sea of Thieves

Perhaps the most well-liked PlayStation 5 game is Sea of Thieves. In this multiplayer game, users may form alliances to form a pirate crew. Since its first release in 2018, this one has significantly improved and is now well-regarded.