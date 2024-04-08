As iQOO celebrates its fourth anniversary in India, the company has decided to reward its loyal consumers with a variety of amazing discounts and promotions on some of its most popular smartphone models. From April 9 to April 14, consumers may take advantage of large price discounts on a variety of iQOO phones, both on Amazon and on the brand’s own website. Let’s get into the specifics of these enticing deals!

iQOO 12: Unleash Flagship Power at an Unbeatable Price!

The iQOO 12, a flagship powerhouse with cutting-edge features and exceptional performance, leads the pack. The iQOO 12 was originally priced at Rs 52,999, but now has a hefty Anniversary Discount of Rs 3,000, bringing its effective price down to Rs 49,999. For tech lovers looking for unrivaled performance and innovation, this deal is simply too excellent to miss.

iQOO Z9: Exceptional Performance Meets Affordability

Next up is the iQOO Z9, a mid-range miracle that hits the ideal mix between performance and price. With an original Market Operating Price (MOP) of Rs 19,999, the iQOO Z9 is even more appealing with an Anniversary Discount of Rs 2,000, resulting in an effective price of only Rs 17,999.

The iQOO Z9 is an excellent alternative for people looking for a gadget that provides exceptional performance while being reasonably priced.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Elevate Your Smartphone Experience

For those who want nothing less than the finest, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro provides an unrivaled combination of sophisticated functionality and cutting-edge technology. This premium device, which was originally priced at Rs 35,999, now has an incredible Anniversary Discount of Rs 23,000, bringing its effective price down to Rs 32,999. With flagship-level performance and a beautiful appearance, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is a must-have for smartphone fans.

iQOO Z7 Pro: Performance Meets Affordability

The iQOO Z7 Pro is designed for people who want a dependable and affordable smartphone without sacrificing performance. Originally priced at Rs 23,999, this smartphone gets even more tempting with an anniversary discount of Rs 3,000, giving in an effective price of only Rs 20,999. The iQOO Z7 Pro, with its winning combination of features and cost, is guaranteed to please budget-conscious buyers.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Value Meets Functionality

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is an appealing choice for consumers looking for outstanding value, since it provides impressive performance and features at an affordable price. With an initial price tag of Rs 34,999, this mid-range product enjoys a significant Anniversary Discount of Rs 5,000, lowering its effective price to Rs 29,999. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is ideal for those searching for a smartphone that excels in both performance and functionality.

iQOO 11: Experience Flagship Innovation at an Unbelievable Price!

Last but not least, we have the iQOO 11, a high-end flagship product that revolutionizes smartphone experience. The iQOO 11 was originally priced at Rs 64,999, but now has a hefty Anniversary Discount of Rs 23,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs 41,999. The iQOO 11 is ideal for discriminating users who want nothing less than the finest, thanks to its cutting-edge features and top-of-the-line specs.

Don’t Miss Out on These Incredible Deals!

With these tantalizing deals available, there’s never been a better opportunity to upgrade your smartphone. Whether you’re looking for a flagship powerhouse or a more affordable choice, iQOO offers something for everyone. So mark your calendars and prepare to catch these incredible offers from April 9 to April 14, since possibilities like these don’t come around every day!