The world is waking up to the AI revolution and one of India’s earliest believers in data-driven intelligence is about to make its biggest market move yet. Fractal Analytics, the country’s leading pure-play AI and analytics firm, has filed its draft papers with SEBI for a ₹4,900 crore IPO.

For a company that started in 2000 as an idea shared by five IIM Ahmedabad graduates, this listing is more than just a capital raise — it’s a declaration that Indian AI can lead the world.

The IPO Playbook: Who’s Selling, Who’s Staying

The IPO will be split between a ₹1,279.3 crore fresh issue and a ₹3,620.7 crore offer for sale (OFS).

Here’s the breakdown:

Quinag Bidco : Selling shares worth ₹1,462.6 crore

TPG Fett Holdings : Offloading ₹1,999.6 crore worth of equity

Other investors: Making up the rest

And here’s what’s telling — Group CEO Srikanth Velamakanni and CEO Pranay Agrawal, each holding around 10% of the company, are not selling a single share. That’s a strong signal they believe the real upside is yet to come.

Who Gets a Slice of the Pie

The offer structure keeps the big institutions in focus:

75% reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)

15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs)

10% for retail investors

Plus, up to 5% for eligible employees — ensuring that the people who built the company get to own more of it.

Where the Fresh Funds Will Go

Fractal isn’t just raising money to sit on it. The fresh issue proceeds are earmarked for:

Boosting Fractal USA — repaying or pre-paying borrowings Opening new India offices — scaling delivery capabilities R&D firepower — particularly under the “Fractal Alpha” innovation arm Aggressive marketing — strengthening global reach Strategic acquisitions — to deepen AI and analytics leadership

It’s a growth-first, innovation-heavy capital plan.

From Classroom Concept to AI Unicorn

Fractal’s journey is startup folklore. Born in 2000 in the pre-social media era, it rode the data wave before “big data” was even a buzzword.

By 2022, it crossed the $1 billion valuation mark, becoming a unicorn. Today, its AI engines power decisions for global giants across:

Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail

Technology, Media & Telecom

Healthcare & Life Sciences

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance)

Three of the original five co-founders have moved on, but Velamakanni and Agrawal remain the strategic brain trust.

The Financial U-Turn That Caught Everyone’s Eye

The company’s recent numbers tell a story of resilience and reinvention:

Revenue : Up 25.9% in FY25 to ₹2,765 crore from ₹2,196 crore in FY24

Profit After Tax: From a ₹54.7 crore loss in FY24 to a ₹220.6 crore profit in FY25

For investors, that’s the magic word — profitability — and Fractal has just shown it can deliver it without slowing growth.

AI Expertise That Commands Boardroom Attention

Fractal isn’t just another analytics vendor. It offers end-to-end AI solutions that help CEOs and CMOs decide billion-dollar strategies, optimize supply chains, and personalize customer experiences at scale. Its client list reads like the Fortune 500’s who’s who.

The company’s ability to blend deep domain expertise with cutting-edge AI tech has made it a go-to partner for industries facing complex transformation challenges.

Backers With Deep Pockets and Deeper Conviction

Fractal’s investor base — TPG, Apax Partners, Gaja Capital — aren’t just funding it; they’re betting that the company can be one of the global leaders in enterprise AI. This IPO is their moment to partially cash in, but also to let the public markets take the growth story forward.

What Happens Next

The IPO will be led by Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, and Goldman Sachs (India). Once listed, Fractal will join the ranks of India’s most valuable AI companies in the public markets.

If the market appetite for AI plays out as expected, Fractal’s listing could be one of 2025’s most closely watched tech IPOs — and a statement that India’s AI sector is ready for prime time.