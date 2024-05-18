Barbara Furlow-Smiles, a former diversity program manager at major companies like Facebook and Nike, recently faced legal consequences for engaging in a complex embezzlement scheme. This scheme involved deceiving her employers and siphoning off more than $5 million through fraudulent tactics such as creating fake invoices, using fictitious vendors, and receiving kickbacks.

At Facebook, where she held a position of authority overseeing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs, Barbara misused her role to manipulate the system for personal gain. Over a period spanning from January 2017 to September 2021, she abused her access to company credit cards by fabricating expenses, submitting false invoices, and directing payments to her associates for services that were never provided to Facebook.

To cover her tracks, Barbara went as far as setting up accounts on platforms like PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App, linking them to her corporate credit cards. Through these accounts, she transferred funds to friends, family, and acquaintances under the guise of legitimate business expenses. She then falsified expense reports, falsely claiming that these individuals had rendered services to Facebook.

After leaving Facebook, Barbara continued her fraudulent activities at Nike, where she assumed a similar role in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion department. During her time at Nike from November 2021 to February 2023, she replicated her deceptive practices by making unauthorized payments to her associates using her corporate card, all under the pretext of legitimate business expenses related to DEI initiatives. She also submitted falsified expense reports to conceal her actions at Nike.

In total, she managed to embezzle over $4.5 million from Facebook and more than $120,000 from Nike, enabling her to lead a lavish lifestyle across different states. However, her fraudulent activities were eventually uncovered, leading to her arrest and subsequent indictment on charges of wire fraud.

Following her guilty plea, she was sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison, along with three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay restitution exceeding $5 million to her former employers, highlighting the severe consequences of white-collar crime.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of fraudulent behavior on businesses and the importance of implementing stringent internal controls and oversight mechanisms to detect and prevent such activities. It underscores the need for individuals in positions of trust to uphold ethical standards and integrity in the workplace to avoid legal and financial repercussions.

The investigation into Furlow-Smiles’ actions was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), demonstrating the government’s commitment to combating financial crimes and ensuring that wrongdoers are held accountable for their actions.

In conclusion, Barbara Furlow-Smiles’ fraudulent actions resulted in substantial financial losses for both Facebook and Nike, leading to her imprisonment and emphasizing the significance of maintaining ethical conduct and integrity in professional settings. Employers must remain vigilant and establish robust controls to protect their assets and prevent fraud.

The FBI likely became aware of Barbara Furlow-Smiles’ fraudulent activities through various means of investigation and detection. Here are some possible ways the FBI could have uncovered the fraud: Whistleblower Reports, Internal Audits, Suspicious Financial Transactions, Tips, and Complaints.