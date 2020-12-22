Gambling Times is launching in India

Are you a big fan of the Gambling Times Magazine? Then you’re in luck! Gambling Times just launched their local Indian site, focusing on the growing Indian gambling industry.

Gambling Times is one of the world’s most renowned gambling publications in the world and has been operative since 1977.

Since then the magazine has featured famous actors, gamblers, and politicians on its cover, including Donald Trump, Steve Wynn, Kenny Rogers, and Frank Sinatra (to name a few).

Following the growing online gambling market in India

Many EU based companies are now looking to expand their business into the growing Indian gambling market.

Casinos such as LeoVegas and Royal Panda have already taken large steps to ensure their share of the market, while other gaming companies such as Hero Gaming have launched new products specifically for the Indian gambling market (see Pure Casino).

Multiple casino game providers have also been busy creating games that fit the target group. For example, a lot of the classic Indian games such as Andar Bahar and Teen Patti were previously not available in live casino format. Today, the live dealer game provider Ezugi is supplying this demand.

Other casino games with Indian themes include:

Pearls of India by Play’n GO Bollywood Story by NetEnt Jewels of India by H5

However, not many news sites have taken the steps necessary to pleasure the demand from Indian readers. Now Gambling Times is trying to do so.

According to Andrew Brown, Editor-in-chief at Gambling Times the company has “been focusing on growing our online presence and the next step is expanding into new markets, such as India.”

What can you expect?

So what can you expect to read at the new Indian version of Gambling Times Magazine?

Well, the Chief Editor of the website, Andrew Brown, said this: “we will be the trustworthy news source Indian players can turn to. However, we will not only provide the news. We will also continue to produce quality guides for your favourite casino games”.

So pretty much we can expect the same content on the Indian site as on the original US website, with an Indian twist, of course.