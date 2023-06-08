GameStop CEO Fired Ryan Cohen Takes the Helm as Executive Chairman

GameStop made a significant announcement on Wednesday, revealing that it had dismissed its CEO, Matt Furlong, and appointed Ryan Cohen as the new executive chairman.

The company did not disclose the reason behind Furlong’s termination and declined to provide further details in response to CNN’s inquiry.

However, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Furlong will be eligible for payments and benefits associated with a termination without cause. Furlong had been serving as GameStop’s CEO since 2021.

In addition to this leadership shakeup, GameStop also released its first-quarter financial results, reporting a revenue of $1.24 billion, which was lower than the $1.38 billion generated in the same period last year.

Furthermore, GameStop disclosed a net loss of $50.5 million for the first quarter of this year, in comparison to a net loss of $157.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

This loss comes after GameStop reported its first quarterly profit in two years a few months ago. Despite the customary practice of conducting a quarterly conference call to discuss the company’s earnings, GameStop decided to cancel the call in light of recent events.

The announcement of the company’s financial results and the reshuffling of its executive team had a substantial impact on GameStop’s stock.

After the news broke, the company’s shares plummeted nearly 20% in after-hours trading. This decline reflects the investors’ reaction to the financial performance and the changes in the C-suite.

Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of Chewy, had initially joined GameStop’s board in 2021 after acquiring a nearly 13% stake in the gaming company.

Cohen’s arrival was met with great anticipation as investors hoped that his expertise in e-commerce could help revitalize GameStop’s financials.

In 2021, GameStop, alongside Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), AMC Entertainment (AMC), and other stocks, experienced significant volatility as they became popular among retail investors on social media platforms, particularly Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum.

During this period, GameStop’s stock price skyrocketed to an all-time intraday high of $483 before experiencing a sharp decline.

On Wednesday, the stock closed at approximately $26, a substantial decrease from its previous peak. The fluctuation in GameStop’s stock price exemplifies the remarkable volatility and speculative nature surrounding meme stocks during this period.

The recent developments at GameStop, including the termination of CEO Matt Furlong and the appointment of Ryan Cohen as executive chairman, are expected to have a significant impact on the company and its stakeholders. With the departure of Furlong, there will likely be a shift in leadership and strategic direction within GameStop.

The appointment of Ryan Cohen, known for his success as the co-founder of Chewy, brings expertise in e-commerce and a fresh perspective to the company. This could signal a strategic pivot towards digital transformation and adapting to changing consumer preferences in the gaming industry.

GameStop, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a prominent retail company specializing in video games and consumer electronics.

Over the years, it has established itself as one of the largest gaming retailers globally, operating numerous stores across various countries.

However, the company faced significant challenges in recent years due to the rise of digital downloads and online gaming platforms, leading to declining sales and a decline in its stock price.

