U.S. authorities have charged Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group and one of the richest people in the world, along with seven other people with conspiracy, fraud, and bribery. The 62-year-old entrepreneur and his associates are charged in the indictment, which was unsealed in New York, with masterminding a huge corruption plan to obtain lucrative contracts for solar energy.

Given that Adani’s corporate empire has previously been under examination due to previous fraud claims, this discovery could indicate serious consequences for the company.

The Charges: Bribery to Win Solar Energy Contracts

The indictment claims that Adani and his co-defendants bought contracts for solar energy supply from Indian government officials by bribing them with more than $250 million. Adani Green Energy Limited, a significant company in the Adani Group, is said to have made almost $2 billion from these contracts.

According to the prosecution, this bribery plot was a component of a broader conspiracy that involved deceiving investors about the company’s adherence to international anti-bribery norms. Adani Green reportedly raised more than $175 million from American investors during this time, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Key Figures in the Spotlight

The indictment names several high-profile individuals, including:

Gautam Adani: The billionaire at the helm of Adani Group.

Sagar Adani: His nephew and a prominent executive in Adani Green Energy.

Vneet Jaain: Another key executive within the renewable energy arm of the conglomerate.

Former Azure Power Executives: Ranjit Gupta and Rupesh Agarwal, allegedly involved in the same bribery scheme.

International Figures: Cyril Cabanes, Saurabh Agarwal, and Deepak Malhotra, former employees of Canadian institutional investor Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, accused of facilitating and covering up the bribes.

These individuals face charges ranging from conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) to securities fraud and wire fraud.

How the Scheme Unfolded

Prosecutors allege that Adani Green Energy and Azure Power Global paid bribes to ensure government officials awarded contracts at highly favorable terms. The SEC’s complaint highlights that Adani’s companies benefited from above-market pricing agreements, boosting profits while misleading investors about ethical compliance.

Adding to the controversy, the case ties back to the Eastern District of New York, where alleged false statements were made in connection with capital-raising efforts linked to the bribery scheme.

Global Fallout: The SEC’s Civil Complaints

Alongside the criminal charges, the SEC filed civil complaints against Adani, his nephew Sagar, and Azure Power executives. The regulator accuses them of deceiving investors about ethical practices while engaging in bribery.

“Gautam and Sagar Adani orchestrated a bribery scheme involving hundreds of millions of dollars to secure inflated contracts,” the SEC stated. The regulator alleges that Cyril Cabanes, one of the defendants, played a pivotal role in authorizing bribes both in the U.S. and abroad.

Credits: CNBC

A Billionaire in Turmoil

Adani has already been involved in controversy. Hindenburg Research, a short-seller, published a damning study in early 2023 accusing the Adani Group of decades of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud.” Adani’s net worth was reduced by tens of billions of dollars as a result of the consequences, which also cast doubt on the openness of his business.

Even though Adani called Hindenburg’s accusations unfounded in his 413-page response, the most recent indictment may further damage his reputation. With an estimated net worth of $85 billion, the billionaire has long held a prominent position in Asia’s commercial community.

What Happens Next?

Gautam Adani and the other accused are not presently in the custody of the United States. However, the charges have a significant impact on the Adani Group’s international business, especially its aspirations for renewable energy.

The lawsuit also demonstrates the United States’ will to uphold the FCPA, even in cases when corruption is allegedly committed abroad. This legal dispute, which involves the SEC and federal prosecutors, might take years to settle and could cause Adani’s businesses to suffer.