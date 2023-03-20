General Bytes shut their cloud services after a hacker gained access to their hot wallets

Bitcoin ATM maker General Bytes shut their cloud services after discovering that a hacker could install and run a java application in its terminal, which gave access to the users’ information and hot wallets.

General Bytes stopped its cloud services

One of the biggest BTC ATM makers, General Bytes, was recently required to stop their cloud services when they found a security vulnerability in their system, allowing a hacker to access the hot wallets and use them to transfer funds.

The company is a famous BTC ATM maker based in Prague and has sold more than 15,000 ATMs to more than 150 countries worldwide. It is quite a good number considering the current condition of the crypto industry.

In a March 18 patch release bulletin, the ATM manufacturer issued a warning explaining that a hacker has been able to remotely upload and run a java application via the master service interface into its terminal aimed at stealing user information and user funds from hot wallets.

In the bulletin, Karel Kyovsky, founder of General Bytes, explained that the hacker could access their database, read and decrypt API keys to access funds in hot wallets, send funds from hot wallets and download users’ information. The notice reveals that General Bytes’ cloud service was breached, and other operators’ standalone servers.

Hot wallet compromised

Recently, General Bytes shut their cloud services after a hacker installed and ran a java application in its terminal, accessing users’ information and hot wallets. The company also said that the hacker could send funds from these wallets but did not disclose how much was stolen due to the breach.

However, General Bytes released a list of 41 wallet addresses used in the attack. On-chain data shows numerous transactions into one of the wallets, resulting in a total balance of 56 BTC, worth around 1.54 million at current prices.

Another wallet shows multiple ETH transactions with the total amount received, 21.82 ETH, worth roughly 36,000 USD at current prices. Cointelegraph contacted the Bitcoin ATM manufacturer for confirmation but has not received a response.

The company has urgently advised all the Bitcoin ATM operations to install their own standalone server and released two patches for CAS, also known as Crypto Application Server, which manages the ATM’s operation.

