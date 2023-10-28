General Motors Cruise Halts Driverless Operations in Response to California Ban

General Motors’ (GM) autonomous vehicle division, Cruise, announced on Thursday that it will halt all of its operations across the country. This decision comes in response to a recent directive from California regulators who ordered Cruise to withdraw its autonomous cars from the state’s roadways. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) expressed concerns on Tuesday about the safety of Cruise’s self-driving vehicles, asserting that they posed a potential risk to the general public. Additionally, the DMV accused the company of providing inaccurate information regarding the safety of its autonomous technology.

“The most important thing for us right now is to take steps to rebuild public trust… In that spirit, we have decided to proactively pause driverless operations across all of our fleets while we take time to examine our processes, systems, and tools,” said Cruise.

Cruise, the autonomous vehicle subsidiary of General Motors, has successfully initiated driverless operations in five major American cities, specifically Phoenix, Houston, Austin, Dallas, and Miami. This strategic expansion reflects GM’s commitment to harnessing the immense growth potential within the self-driving sector.

However, recent developments have cast a shadow on Cruise’s ambitious journey. The company recently faced a series of accidents involving its autonomous vehicles, which have led to a significant setback in its self-driving endeavors. General Motors has long considered the self-driving business a cornerstone of its growth strategy, and these challenges are indeed substantial hurdles.

Escalating Safety Concerns Surrounding Cruise Autonomous Vehicles and Involvement of General Motors

In an official statement issued on Thursday, Cruise clarified that their decision to suspend certain operations is not directly linked to any recent on-road incidents. The company is firmly committed to ensuring safety, and supervised autonomous vehicle operations will continue to be a part of its efforts.

Adding to Cruise’s woes, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) declared on Tuesday that Cruise’s driverless vehicles are “not safe for the public’s operation.” This determination is based on their assessment of an “unreasonable risk to public safety,” further emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Coincidentally, on the same day, U.S. auto safety officials announced their investigation into five additional reports concerning Cruise self-driving cars. These reports alleged that the vehicles engaged in inappropriately hard braking, leading to unfortunate collisions. These incidents underscore the importance of thoroughly addressing safety concerns and fine-tuning self-driving technology.

In December, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the initiation of a formal safety investigation into Cruise following reports of three accidents involving their autonomous vehicles. These crashes occurred when Cruise vehicles abruptly applied their brakes, resulting in rear-end collisions with other vehicles and causing two injuries.

However, in a letter dated October 20, which was made public on Thursday, the NHTSA disclosed that they are now looking into five additional crash reports involving Cruise vehicles. In these incidents, the Cruise vehicles applied their brakes despite the absence of any obstacles in their path. The NHTSA has requested further information on these cases and set a deadline of November 3 for responses.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Safety Concerns for Cruise Autonomus Vehicles

The NHTSA expressed concern in its letter, stating, “Inappropriately hard braking results in the Cruise vehicles becoming unexpected roadway obstacles and may result in a collision with a Cruise vehicle.”

Cruise has stated that they are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation and welcome the NHTSA’s inquiries regarding their safety practices.

It’s worth noting that earlier this month, the NHTSA launched a separate investigation into whether Cruise had taken adequate precautions in the operation of autonomous robotaxis to ensure pedestrian safety.

Furthermore, in August, the Department of Motor Vehicles instructed Cruise to reduce its fleet of driverless vehicles by half following another accident. This directive was in response to an incident on October 2, in which one of Cruise’s self-driving vehicles braked but failed to avoid hitting a pedestrian who had previously been struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The DMV’s order alleged that Cruise had not initially provided all the video footage of the accident and raised concerns that “Cruise’s vehicles may lack the ability to respond in a safe and appropriate manner during incidents involving a pedestrian.” Cruise, however, denied these allegations and claimed that they had shown the DMV the complete video multiple times.