Genesis is officially stepping into the hybrid game and the wait seems worth it. Thanks to recent sightings shared by ShortsCar, the GV80 Hybrid has been spotted testing, marking the luxury brand’s first foray into electrified powertrains. Scheduled for a global debut in September 2026, the GV80 Hybrid, along with its sportier sibling, the GV80 Coupe Hybrid, signals a bold new chapter for Hyundai’s premium arm.

Two Models, One Vision: Hybrid Power Meets Luxury

Genesis is kicking off its hybrid journey with not one, but two models: the GV80 Hybrid and GV80 Coupe Hybrid. Both SUVs will carry the new hybrid system that’s currently under active development at Hyundai’s R&D facility. The setup is built on a 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, driving the rear wheels, paired with a newly developed P1 + P2 hybrid structure.

This hybrid architecture combines two electric motors:

P1 Motor : Linked directly to the engine to enhance fuel economy.

P2 Motor: Provides additional driving force, improving both efficiency and responsiveness.

This means buyers get the best of both worlds—improved mileage without sacrificing power or driving feel.

Fuel Economy That Redefines Long-Distance Luxury

Genesis isn’t just adding hybrid tech for the badge value. The numbers speak for themselves.

GV80 Hybrid (19-inch wheels)

Estimated Fuel Economy: 13.5 km/L (≈ 31.8 mpg US)

Range: 1,080 km (≈ 671 miles)

GV80 Coupe Hybrid (20-inch wheels)

Estimated Fuel Economy: 11.9 km/L (≈ 28.0 mpg US)

Range: 952 km (≈ 592 miles)

With an 80-liter tank, these figures translate into serious road-trip potential. Luxury SUV drivers can now expect fewer fuel stops without compromising on comfort or capability.

More Power, Less Fuel: Performance Gets a Boost

It’s not all about saving gas. Genesis is turning up the power, too. The standard GV80 2.5 Turbo produces:

304 horsepower

43.0 kgf·m of torque

With the hybrid system, a 19% gain is expected:

Estimated Output: 362 horsepower

Estimated Torque: 46.9 kgf·m

This bump means better acceleration, stronger mid-range pull, and a more responsive overall drive—exactly what premium SUV buyers expect.

EV-Inspired Features, Now in a Hybrid

Leveraging the high-voltage battery, the GV80 Hybrid borrows some smart tech from Genesis’ EV lineup:

Stay Mode : Keeps the A/C and infotainment running while the engine stays off, great for breaks without idling.

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L): Supplies up to 3.6 kW of electricity, enough to power small appliances, tools, or even charge other EVs. Think camping or emergency backup.

These features blur the line between hybrid and EV utility, making the GV80 Hybrid more than just a fuel-saver.

Coming Soon: The Hybrid Genesis Lineup Expands

Genesis plans to launch both the GV80 Hybrid and GV80 Coupe Hybrid in Q3 2026, with the G80 Hybrid sedan following in Q4 2026. It’s a strategic rollout that balances electrification with performance, style, and practicality.

Genesis isn’t just entering the hybrid space; it’s aiming to redefine it. And if the early numbers are any indication, they’re right on target.