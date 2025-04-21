Once a rising star in India’s electric vehicle and renewable energy industries, Gensol Engineering’s stock price has collapsed, shedding 90% of its worth in just ten months. With the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) discovering evidence of capital diversion, fabricated paperwork, and deceptive claims by the company’s promoters, this disastrous fall follows a growing financial scandal. The aftermath has caused significant turmoil in the Indian stock market and left over 90 lakh regular investors in shock.

From Market Darling to Regulatory Nightmare:

Gensol Engineering was incorporated in 2012, initially focusing on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for solar power plants. The company’s public listing in 2019 and subsequent transition to the main board in 2023 marked its rapid ascent, buoyed by India’s clean energy push and the electric vehicle boom. Gensol expanded into EV leasing and manufacturing, claiming robust order books and ambitious growth plans. Its stock soared, peaking at ₹1,147 in June 2024, and attracted a massive retail investor base.

However, beneath this success story, SEBI’s investigation revealed a web of financial misconduct. The regulator received complaints in June 2024 about share price manipulation and fund misappropriation. The situation escalated in March 2025 when credit rating agencies ICRA and CARE downgraded Gensol’s loans to junk status due to delayed repayments and suspicions of forged documents. By April 2025, SEBI had issued an interim order barring promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi from the securities market and from holding any directorial or key managerial roles in listed companies.

SEBI’s Findings: Diversion of Funds, Falsified Documents, and Misleading Claims

SEBI’s interim order paints a damning picture of governance failures and deliberate fraud at Gensol Engineering. The company raised ₹975 crore in loans from institutions such as IREDA and Power Finance Corporation, intended for electric vehicle purchases. Yet, only a portion of these funds was used as intended, with significant amounts diverted to entities linked to the promoters or used for personal luxury purchases. For example, a ₹71 crore loan from IREDA, combined with company funds, was routed through Go-Auto Pvt. Ltd. and Capbridge Ventures LLP—both tied to the Jaggi brothers—to buy a luxury apartment in Gurgaon’s DLF Camellias project.

Other loans followed similar patterns, with large sums ending up in promoter-controlled entities or personal accounts. SEBI also found that Gensol submitted forged conduct letters to rating agencies, falsely claiming timely loan repayments. Both IREDA and PFC denied issuing these documents, confirming the company’s attempts to mislead regulators and investors.

Gensol’s claims of pre-orders for 30,000 electric vehicles, showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, were also called into question. A National Stock Exchange site visit found no manufacturing activity at the plant, and the supposed orders lacked essential details, suggesting they were fabricated to boost investor confidence.

Conclusion:

When Anmol Jaggi appeared on national television in March 2025 to convince investors that the promoters would purchase shares from the open market, the crisis grew more intense. Rather, the promoters sold 9 lakh shares the very following day, severely weakening investor confidence. SEBI and market watchers viewed this sale as a clear betrayal, despite the company’s claims that it was made to free up funds for a warrant subscription round.

With the promoters barred and a forensic audit underway, Gensol Engineering faces an uncertain future. The episode has become a cautionary tale for India’s capital markets, highlighting the risks of unchecked promoter control, weak governance, and the dangers retail investors face in the absence of transparency. As SEBI’s investigation continues, the broader market will be watching closely for further regulatory action and lessons for investor protection.