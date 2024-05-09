Are you looking for a new tablet without breaking the bank? Well, Google has some exciting news for you! They’ve just re-launched their Pixel Tablet at a lower price of $399 along with the launch of Google Pixel 8a. Yes, you heard that right – a brand-new tablet at a more affordable price.

But wait, there’s more! Google is running a special trade-in offer where you can get the Google Pixel Tablet for free and trade in your old iPad. But I do not have an iPad, is this deal for me? YES! I can still buy a secondhand iPad at third-party websites and trade it for a new Google Pixel Tablet. Though it may cost me some bucks, it would still be less than $399.

Is My iPad Eligible for Trade-in with Google Pixel Tablet?

Now, you might be wondering, “How old can my iPad be?” Well, the good news is that Google will accept a range of iPads. Whether it’s iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Mini, or iPad Air, Google is ready to accept even old versions of these and give you the Google Pixel Tablet for free. – all you have to do is pay the sales tax in your region. Check the eligibility of your iPad on Google’s website.

However, the point to be noted is that the discount price is not fixed. If your iPad is in good condition, then the trade-in value is going to be $399. For other than ‘good condition’, Google will offer $200 or less than that for trade-in.

This incredible trade-in offer won’t last forever. It’s only available during the Pixel Tablet’s pre-order period. So, if you want to take advantage of this fantastic deal, you’ll need to act fast!

What if I Don’t have an iPad?

But what if you don’t have an iPad to trade in? Don’t worry – Google will also accept trade-ins of old Samsung tablets. However, the trade-in values for Samsung tablets aren’t as good as those for iPads. For example, Google will only give you $100 for a Galaxy Tab S8, which launched in 2022.

How to Trade in My Device with Google Pixel Tablet

Select and add your trade-in device

After you get your estimate, add it to your order, and complete your new device purchase Prepare your old device for trade-in

When your new device arrives, factory reset your old device Mail your old device for free

You’ll get a prepaid trade-in kit. Send it to Google’s 3rd party partner within 30 days; any later could change the estimated price. Get money back

After your old device is inspected you’ll get an email confirming its value and receive the credit in 2-5 days

Conclusion

Now, before you rush off to trade in your old iPad, there are a few things you need to know. First of all, the iPad you send to Google must be in the condition specified by you during a questionnaire, otherwise the offer may be rejected.

And remember, this offer is only available for a limited time, so don’t wait too long to take advantage of it. With the Pixel Tablet’s pre-order period coming to an end soon, now is the perfect time to trade in your old iPad and upgrade to a brand-new Pixel Tablet.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to the Google Store today and take advantage of this incredible trade-in offer. Whether you’re an iPad user looking to make the switch or someone in need of a new tablet, there’s never been a better time to get your hands on a Pixel Tablet. Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal – trade in your old iPad and get yourself a free Pixel Tablet today!