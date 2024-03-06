Are you looking to upgrade to a new laptop for this year, especially if you want to upgrade to a new flagship laptop for 2024? Well, this is the right time for you to make a fantastic upgrade as now you do get a chance to buy the all-new Apple MacBook Air M2 laptop for a considerable price slash where you receive a price slash by up to Rs. 20,000 down the price by a significant extent.

The price discount is announced for the all-new 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 model, which, despite being launched two years back in 2022, thanks to its powerful chipset, M2 SoC, and many other features, this laptop still credible and the best buy for the year 2024 too, so let’s now take a look into the specification side as well as the pricing side for this all-new Apple MacBook Air M2 laptop.

Apple MacBook Air M2 laptop now sells for Rs. 20,000 straight price slash

The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 laptop made its way to launch back in 2022. Still, another successful model, the Apple MacBook Air M3, is available in the market, but if we look at the price and the specification and features we get with the M2, getting the new M2 MacBook Air is the real steal deal for you.

The discount for the Apple MacBook Air M2 has been announced in the official Apple Stores in India, where it’s now revealed that the new pricing of this new Apple MacBook Air M2 laptop is as low as below Rs. 1 lakh.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 laptop was initially launched for a price tag of Rs. 1,19,900. Still, now, with the fantastic price slash of Rs. 20,000, you get the final pricing of the Apple MacBook Air M2 gets its price tag set to Rs. 99,900, which makes this laptop a sweet deal for getting a laptop under the price budget of Rs. 1 lakh.

There is something more for Students and Teachers too!

If you read our article, yes, as a student or teacher, you only need your college ID. With your college ID, you can avail of an additional price on this laptop where you can get an education offer price slash, bringing down the price further by Rs. 10,000, making the final price Rs. 89,900.

So, that’s a whopping Rs. 30,000 discount on Apple MacBook Air M2 for teachers and students.

Can I Buy an Apple MacBook Air M3 for the same discount?

If you are still looking to have the latest Apple MacBook Air M3 laptop, you can buy this laptop and enjoy the fantastic discount, too.

Regarding discounts, even the Apple MacBook Air M3 laptop is getting a price slash of Rs. 10,000 for students and teachers with an education discount. In contrast, the new laptop, usually sold for Rs. 1,14,900, can now be bought for just Rs. 1,04,900.

Where can I buy the Apple MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Air M3?

Right now, the Apple Macbook Air M2 and Apple MacBook Air 2 M3 are selling for discounts on offline and online Apple stores. The sale starts on the 4th of March and will be valid until the 8th of March.

Apple MacBook Air M2 Specification and Feature – Is it worth buying in 2024?

Apple MacBook Air M2 was launched back in 2022, and yes, it’s the third time we are saying this, but let’s now take a look into the spec sheet first so that you can take the final call on whether to buy this Apple MacBook Air M2 laptop in 2024 or not.

Starting with the display, on the front side, you get a 13-inch panel display, and just like every year model, for the 2022 model, the MacBook Air M2 has managed to keep that slim and premium look, and you also get further trimmed bezels.

It is powered with the all-new M2 SoC, and on the front side, you get an upgraded 1080p web camera shooter for the 2022 year model. You get two tweeters and two woofers between the keyboard and the display, and you also get the support of Spatial Audio tech over the Dolby Atmos.

Is it worth buying in 2024?

The Apple MacBook Air M2 comes with impressive specs that give you the power of the M2 chipset.

The new M2 chipset comes with all the power combined with the best efficiency out of the box. So, if you are looking for a flagship laptop for your college work and business work, buying the Apple MacBook Air M2 is worth the price and specs.