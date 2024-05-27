Realme is making a splash in India with the return of its GT series. The star of the show? The shiny new Realme GT 6T smartphone. To celebrate, Realme has announced an exciting early bird sale that will have tech lovers jumping for joy.

Big Discounts for a Limited Time

For a few lucky hours on May 28, from 12 PM to 2 PM, Realme is offering incredible discounts on the GT 6T. If you’re quick, you can snag the phone for up to INR6,000 ($72/€66) less than the regular price. It’s like finding a golden ticket in your chocolate bar!

How to Get the Discounts

Realme has made it easy to grab these deals. You can visit Realme’s website or Amazon (India) during the early bird sale to get in on the action. The total discount includes an INR 4,000 bank deal, which covers card promotions and cashback offers, plus an extra INR 2,000 for trading in your old phone. It’s a bit like swapping your worn-out sneakers for a pair of shiny new ones and getting cash back to boot!

Payment Plans

Worried about paying the full amount upfront? Realme has thought of that too. They are offering a no-cost EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) option for up to 6 months. This means you can pay for your new phone in smaller chunks without any extra cost. It’s like eating your cake one bite at a time without worrying about extra calories!

Discount Breakdown

Here’s a quick look at the prices and how much you can save during the sale:

8/128 GB : Regular price INR 30,999, Promo price INR 24,999

: Regular price INR 30,999, Promo price INR 24,999 8/256 GB : Regular price INR 32,999 , Promo price INR 26,999

: Regular price INR 32,999 , Promo price INR 26,999 12/256 GB : Regular price INR 35,999 , Promo price INR 29,999

: Regular price INR 35,999 , Promo price INR 29,999 12/512 GB: Regular price INR 39,999 , Promo price INR 33,999

These discounts are available for both the Silver and Green versions of the phone. After the early bird sale, the prices will go back to normal on May 29. So, it’s like catching a comet—you have to act fast before it disappears!

More Than Just a Phone

Realme isn’t stopping with just the GT 6T. They’ve also launched the Buds Air6, which are now on sale for INR 2,999. These earbuds are perfect for listening to music, making calls, or just tuning out the world. Think of them as tiny magic beans that bring music to your ears.

Why You Should Care

The Realme GT 6T isn’t just a phone; it’s a powerhouse. Whether you need lots of storage for all your apps and photos, or you want a phone that runs smoothly without any hiccups, there’s a version for you. And with these early bird deals, you’re getting top-notch tech without breaking the bank.

In summary, Realme’s early bird sale on the GT 6T is an opportunity you don’t want to miss. Set your alarms for May 28, grab your old phone for a trade-in, and get ready to save big. With deals like these, it’s like finding a pot of gold at the end of the tech rainbow. Don’t let this chance slip through your fingers!

Check out more Realme articles here.